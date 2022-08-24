1958 “Peggy Sue” Chevrolet Impala Coupe set for Auction by Spanky’s Freedom Car Auctions
Freedom Car Auctions announces the auction without reserve of a 1958 Chevrolet Impala owned by Peggy Sue Gerron. Her Impala will be sold on Oct 1 at the inaugural Choctaw Collector Car Auction.”CANYON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Spanky’s Freedom Car Auctions (www.FreedomCarAuctions.com) announces the auction without reserve of a 1958 Chevrolet Impala owned by Peggy Sue Gerron. Ms. Gerron is the “real” Peggy Sue mentioned in Buddy Holly’s hit songs, “Peggy Sue” and “Peggy Sue Got Married.” Her 1958 Chevrolet Impala will be sold without reserve on October 1 at the inaugural Freedom Choctaw Collector Car Auction -- Choctaw Casino & Resort Event Center, 3702 Choctaw Road, Durant, Oklahoma 74701, according to Spanky Assiter, president of the company.
“We have been entrusted to market and sell this once in a lifetime vehicle and collection of related memorabilia,” said Assiter. “This is a rare opportunity to buy this very special vehicle and to complete or start your collection of memorabilia.”
Opportunities of this magnitude to buy such a highly desirable rare vehicle and memorabilia do not come along very often. Plan to take advantage of this special opportunity.
This car is believed to be previously purchased and owned by the 50’s rock star legend and inductee into the Grammy Hall of Fame, Buddy Holly**. While no documentation exists to officially substantiate his ownership, we can document the ownership of this piece to Peggy Sue Gerron, the woman Buddy Holly sang the hit song in 1957 about, “Peggy Sue,” written by Jerry Allison and Norman Petty and performed by Buddy Holly.
Peggy Sue’s ownership of this vehicle is well documented. The 1958 Impala bears her autograph on each of the fender skirts, and a copy of the title reflecting her name. Her family will be at the auction to speak to this amazing car’s history and will be selling some of her personal memorabilia.
This beautifully restored 1958 Impala was the beneficiary of a complete restoration a number of years ago and still shows and runs exceptionally well. It was ordered new in Cay Coral with Arctic White roof paint combination which Chevrolet used to celebrate its 50th anniversary. In addition, it is equipped with the historic 283 cubic inch V8 and an automatic transmission, fender skirts, spinner hubcaps, twin antennas, and outside mirrors.
This vehicle is being sold “NO RESERVE” and will include Peggy Sue’s actual red scrapbook of the history and restoration of the vehicle.
Call Freedom Car Auctions (844.399.1050) or visit www.FreedomCarAuctions.com for more information and updates.
Spanky’s Freedom Car Auctions, based in Canyon, Texas, specializes in the sale of classic and collector cars through live and online auctions.
**NOTICE OF NON-AFFILIATION AND DISCLAIMER
Freedom Car Auctions is an independent company and this sale is not affiliated, associated, authorized by, endorsed by, or in any way connected with the Estate of Buddy Holly or his surviving family members. The use of any name, trade name, or trademark is for identification, descriptive, and reference purposes only and does not imply any association with or endorsement by any person, company, or brand.
