** UPDATE ** St. Albans Barracks // Fatal Motor Vehicle Crash
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
FATAL MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 22A2002274
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nicholas Olson
STATION: VSP St. Albans
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 05/06/22 – 1235 hours
STREET: Vermont Route 105
TOWN: Sheldon, VT
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Clear & Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Jason Kennison
AGE: 38
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Enosburg, VT
VEHICLE MAKE: Case IH
VEHICLE MODEL: Puma 165
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: None
INJURIES: None
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Rodney Hall
AGE: 71
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Milton, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2019
VEHICLE MAKE: Harley-Davidson
VEHICLE MODEL: MC
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front end damage
INJURIES: Fatal
INCIDENT UPDATE
After a thorough investigation from Troopers of the St. Albans Barracks along with the Crash Reconstruction Team and the Franklin County State's Attorney's Office it was ultimately determined that the surviving and at-fault operator, Jason Kennison, was under the influence of drugs at the time of the crash. Kennison was subsequently issued a citation to appear in Franklin County Superior Court on 09/27/22 to answer to the charge of DUI-Drugs.
Trooper Nicholas Olson
Vermont State Police – St. Albans
140 Fisher Pond Road
St. Albans, VT 05478
(802) 524-5993
E-mail: Nicholas.Olson@vermont.gov
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On May 6th, 2022 at approximately 1235 hours the Vermont State Police received a report of a two vehicle crash involving a farm tractor towing a piece of farm equipment and a motorcycle. Shortly after the initial call was received a Franklin County Sheriff's Deputy arrived on scene and advised that the operator of the motorcycle, Rodney Hall (age 71 of Milton), was deceased. Subsequent investigation revealed that the tractor appeared to pull into the roadway in front of the motorcycle which was traveling west on Route 105. The operator of the tractor, Jason Kennison (age 38 of Enosburg), was transported to the St. Albans Barracks on suspicion of DUI. Troopers from the St. Albans Barracks are working with the Franklin County State's Attorney's Office on possible criminal charges as the investigation is still ongoing. Members of the Vermont State Police Crash Reconstruction Team responded to the scene to assist with the investigation. Additional information regarding criminal charges will be released at the conclusion of the investigation.
