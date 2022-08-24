Audit Advisory for Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022

Contact:

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, August 25, 2022.

Report Release Key

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY

C = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT

IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT

MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

Allen City of Lima

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021 Financial Audit IPA City of Delphos

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021 Financial Audit IPA Belmont Bellaire Park District

1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Basic Audit Carroll Augusta Township

1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Agreed Upon Procedures Orange Township

1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Agreed Upon Procedures Columbiana Washington Township

1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Agreed Upon Procedures Coshocton Coshocton County Soil and Water Conservation District

1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA Cuyahoga PEARL'S HOPE INC.

7/1/2018 TO 6/30/2020 Compliance Examination MCA City of Solon

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021 Financial Audit IPA City of Bedford

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021 Financial Audit IPA City of North Olmsted

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021 Financial Audit IPA Darke Arcanum Joint Ambulance District

1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Basic Audit Delaware Porter-Kingston Fire District

1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA Trenton Township

1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA Fulton Dover Township

1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Agreed Upon Procedures Gallia Walnut Township

1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Basic Audit Guernsey Oxford Township

1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Agreed Upon Procedures Hocking Hocking County Soil and Water Conservation District

1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA Lake City of Willoughby

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021 Financial Audit IPA City of Willoughby Landfill

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021 Agreed Upon Procedures Licking Licking Township

1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA City of Pataskala

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021 Financial Audit IPA Logan Village of Degraff

1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Financial Audit IPA B.M.R.T. Ambulance District

1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Basic Audit Mercer Union Township

1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA Montgomery Vance Darroch New Community Authority

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021 Audited as Part of Primary Government IPA City of Moraine

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021 Financial Audit IPA Paulding Community Improvement Corporation of Paulding Village

1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Basic Audit Antwerp/Paulding County Community Improvement Corporation

1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Basic Audit Perry Village of Rendville

1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Basic Audit Pike Western Local School District

7/1/2020 TO 6/30/2021 Financial Audit FFR Shelby Shelby County Soil and Water Conservation District

1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA Stark Stark County Area Vocational School District

7/1/2020 TO 6/30/2021 Financial Audit Summit Akron Energy Special Improvement District, Inc.

1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Basic Audit Tuscarawas Village of Baltic

1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Financial Audit IPA Union Jerome-Washington Township Fire New Community Authority

1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Basic Audit

The full reports will be available on the AOS website using Audit Search

