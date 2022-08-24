Audit Advisory for Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022
Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.
The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, August 25, 2022.
Report Release Key
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
C = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
Allen
City of Lima
Financial Audit
IPA
City of Delphos
Financial Audit
IPA
Belmont
Bellaire Park District
Basic Audit
Carroll
Augusta Township
Agreed Upon Procedures
Orange Township
Agreed Upon Procedures
Columbiana
Washington Township
Agreed Upon Procedures
Coshocton
Coshocton County Soil and Water Conservation District
Agreed Upon Procedures
IPA
Cuyahoga
PEARL'S HOPE INC.
Compliance Examination
MCA
City of Solon
Financial Audit
IPA
City of Bedford
Financial Audit
IPA
City of North Olmsted
Financial Audit
IPA
Darke
Arcanum Joint Ambulance District
Basic Audit
Delaware
Porter-Kingston Fire District
Agreed Upon Procedures
IPA
Trenton Township
Agreed Upon Procedures
IPA
Fulton
Dover Township
Agreed Upon Procedures
Gallia
Walnut Township
Basic Audit
Guernsey
Oxford Township
Agreed Upon Procedures
Hocking
Hocking County Soil and Water Conservation District
Agreed Upon Procedures
IPA
Lake
City of Willoughby
Financial Audit
IPA
City of Willoughby Landfill
Agreed Upon Procedures
Licking
Licking Township
Agreed Upon Procedures
IPA
City of Pataskala
Financial Audit
IPA
Logan
Village of Degraff
Financial Audit
IPA
B.M.R.T. Ambulance District
Basic Audit
Mercer
Union Township
Agreed Upon Procedures
IPA
Montgomery
Vance Darroch New Community Authority
Audited as Part of Primary Government
IPA
City of Moraine
Financial Audit
IPA
Paulding
Community Improvement Corporation of Paulding Village
Basic Audit
Antwerp/Paulding County Community Improvement Corporation
Basic Audit
Perry
Village of Rendville
Basic Audit
Pike
Western Local School District
Financial Audit
FFR
Shelby
Shelby County Soil and Water Conservation District
Agreed Upon Procedures
IPA
Stark
Stark County Area Vocational School District
Financial Audit
Summit
Akron Energy Special Improvement District, Inc.
Basic Audit
Tuscarawas
Village of Baltic
Financial Audit
IPA
Union
Jerome-Washington Township Fire New Community Authority
Basic Audit
