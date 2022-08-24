Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,401 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 224,175 in the last 365 days.

Audit Advisory for Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022

Contact:
Marc Kovac
Press@ohioauditor.gov

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, August 25, 2022.

Report Release Key

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
C = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

Allen

City of Lima
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021

Financial Audit

IPA
 

City of Delphos
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021

Financial Audit

IPA

Belmont

Bellaire Park District
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021

Basic Audit

  

Carroll

Augusta Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021

Agreed Upon Procedures

  
 

Orange Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021

Agreed Upon Procedures

  

Columbiana

Washington Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021

Agreed Upon Procedures

  

Coshocton

Coshocton County Soil and Water Conservation District
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021

Agreed Upon Procedures

IPA

Cuyahoga

PEARL'S HOPE INC.
7/1/2018 TO 6/30/2020

Compliance Examination

MCA
 

City of Solon
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021

Financial Audit

IPA
 

City of Bedford
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021

Financial Audit

IPA
 

City of North Olmsted
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021

Financial Audit

IPA

Darke

Arcanum Joint Ambulance District
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021

Basic Audit

  

Delaware

Porter-Kingston Fire District
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021

Agreed Upon Procedures

IPA
 

Trenton Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021

Agreed Upon Procedures

IPA

Fulton

Dover Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021

Agreed Upon Procedures

  

Gallia

Walnut Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021

Basic Audit

  

Guernsey

Oxford Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021

Agreed Upon Procedures

  

Hocking

Hocking County Soil and Water Conservation District
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021

Agreed Upon Procedures

IPA

Lake

City of Willoughby
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021

Financial Audit

IPA
 

City of Willoughby Landfill
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021

Agreed Upon Procedures

  

Licking

Licking Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021

Agreed Upon Procedures

IPA
 

City of Pataskala
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021

Financial Audit

IPA

Logan

Village of Degraff
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021

Financial Audit

IPA
 

B.M.R.T. Ambulance District
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021

Basic Audit

  

Mercer

Union Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021

Agreed Upon Procedures

IPA

Montgomery

Vance Darroch New Community Authority
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021

Audited as Part of Primary Government

IPA
 

City of Moraine
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021

Financial Audit

IPA

Paulding

Community Improvement Corporation of Paulding Village
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021

Basic Audit

  
 

Antwerp/Paulding County Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021

Basic Audit

  

Perry

Village of Rendville
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021

Basic Audit

  

Pike

Western Local School District
7/1/2020 TO 6/30/2021

Financial Audit

FFR

Shelby

Shelby County Soil and Water Conservation District
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021

Agreed Upon Procedures

IPA

Stark

Stark County Area Vocational School District
7/1/2020 TO 6/30/2021

Financial Audit

  

Summit

Akron Energy Special Improvement District, Inc.
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021

Basic Audit

  

Tuscarawas

Village of Baltic
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021

Financial Audit

IPA

Union

Jerome-Washington Township Fire New Community Authority
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021

Basic Audit

  

The full reports will be available on the AOS website using Audit Search

###

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

 

 

You just read:

Audit Advisory for Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.