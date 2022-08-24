Bridge Replacement Project on Route 601 to Start in Somerset County

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) today announced that work will start on Monday, August 29, to replace the bridge that carries Route 601 (Seanor Road) over Shade Creek in Paint Township, Somerset County.



Beginning Monday, daylight traffic will be controlled by flagging operations through September 11, while the contractor builds a temporary construction access road and places long-term traffic control signals and detour route signs. Delays are possible while temporary signals are placed. Motorists are asked to use caution driving through all work areas during this time.



Traffic will then follow a 14-mile detour starting Monday, September 12. Southbound traffic will along Route 56 (Scalp Avenue), Route 219, and Route 403 back to Route 601 (Seanor Road). Northbound drivers will follow Route 601 (Seanor Road) to Route 403, Old Cider Press Road, Route 219, and Route 56 (Scalp Avenue) back to Route 601 (Seanor Road). During this time, the contractor will demolish the existing bridge and build the new bridge superstructure. The detour will be in place until October 5, at which time, short-term flagging operations could resume for any necessary minor work.



Additional work on this project includes placement of new drainage, new guiderails and minor roadway approach work.



This $1.6 million project is being completed by HRI, Inc., of State College and is expected to be finished by November 2022. Work is weather dependent.



Subscribe to PennDOT news in Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Fulton, Huntingdon, and Somerset counties at www.Penndot.pa.gov/District9



Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.

Follow local PennDOT news on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram.

Media contact: Monica R. Jones, 814-696-7105



# # #





