Stannah Stairlifts Continues its exponential growth, with new direct sales operations in two states
Stannah has recently expanded its sales territory, which now includes Southern New Hampshire and the Southern Maine Seacoast.FRANKLIN, MA, UNITED STATES, August 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Franklin, MA- Stannah Stairlifts has recently expanded their direct sales territory into Southern New Hampshire and the Southern Maine seacoast. In New Hampshire, this includes the New Hampshire Seacoast, the Merrimack Valley, Nashua, greater Manchester and Concord. In Maine, they cover the Southern Coast, including towns throughout York County. Residents of these areas can now buy or rent Stannah stairlifts directly from the company.
Stannah Stairlifts has been manufacturing stairlifts for nearly 50 years and has been selling them in Southern New England since 1992. They have been expanding throughout the country over the past decade, opening offices in NY and California, as well as DC, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Canada.
Stannah is a 150 year old company, known for providing direct service from the manufacturer with expert technicians who can install your stairlift quickly and easily—with minimal disruption to your home or business.
Their team is skilled in providing expert advice on all types of stair lifts, from straight outdoor staircases to complex curved stairs. They also have an excellent warranty and aftercare service available for all customers who purchase their products directly from them. Stannah’s warranty covers both new and reconditioned products and provides peace-of-mind through exceptional aftercare service if any issues arise with your stairlift. You can also count on professional installation by their trained technicians. Residents of Southern Maine and New Hampshire can look forward to gliding upstairs in comfort and safety, thanks to top-notch service from one of the world’s leading stairlift manufacturers.
About the Company: Stannah Stairlifts has been family-owned and operated for over 150 years. Joseph Stannah opened the business in 1867, and Stannah has since grown to become a world leader in stairlift manufacturing. Stannah Stairlifts provides quality stairlifts throughout the United States. They strive to maintain a company focused on improving the freedom, independence, and safety of their customers. They offer both indoor and outdoor stairlifts, as well as a variety of different models to suit any home. Their service technicians and customer service professionals work tirelessly to provide expert service as well as a variety of payment options to all of their customers.
