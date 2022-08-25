Johnstone Supply Leads TRC's Banish Mercury Off the Planet Contest

Thermostat Recycling Corp. Danielle Myers

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, August 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Johnstone Supply leads Thermostat Recycling Corp.'s Banish Mercury Off the Planet (BMOP) contest after almost three months of the competition. In second place is R.E. Michel Co., followed by Ferguson.

"While there has been a slight decrease in collections compared with last year's results during the same period, we are pleased to note that this should indicate our continued success in removing mercury-containing thermostats from the environmental stream," said Danielle Myers, operations and compliance manager, TRC. "As the collection process emerges from the pandemic, it is gratifying to witness how conscientious HARDI members continue participating in the BMOP contest."

The collections from the front-runner wholesalers include:

Top 3 Wholesalers Pounds of Mercury

Johnstone Supply 46.2

R. E. Michel Co. 19.3

Ferguson 5.1

TRC reports that 113 pounds of mercury, including 10,967 mercury-containing thermostats, have been recycled from 167 wholesalers through July in the BMOP contest, which began May 1 and ends Oct. 30.

The contest recognizes members of Heating Air-Conditioning Refrigeration Distributors International (HARDI) that collect the most mercury-containing thermostats. TRC publicly acknowledges the top three recyclers in various categories during HARDI's annual conference. This year, the conference is in Houston, from Dec. 3 to 6.

HARDI is the largest and most successful trade association representing the HVACR distributors in the United States.

"The effort by HARDI wholesalers to recycle mercury-containing thermostats is admirable," said Myers. "However, the BMOP contest is ongoing and doesn't officially end until Oct. 30. We urge all of our HARDI partners to continue their exemplary efforts in making the environment safer for everyone."



About Thermostat Recycling Corporation

Thermostat Recycling Corp., founded in 1998, is an industry-funded nonprofit corporation supported by 29 manufacturers that historically branded and sold mercury thermostats in the United States. TRC maintains a network of more than 3,600 collection sites nationwide and has recovered more than 2.7 million thermostats containing 12 tons of mercury since its inception. TRC assumes all costs to transport and properly dispose of mercury switch thermostats recovered from service. To learn more about TRC, visit www.thermostat-recycle.org.