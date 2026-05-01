Thermostat Recycling Corp. Launches 15th Annual ‘Banish Mercury Off the Planet’ Contest

Thermostat Recycling Corp. Danielle Myers

Each year, our recycling partners show an unwavering commitment to keeping mercury out of the environment.” — Cyndie Williams, Executive Director, TRC

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Thermostat Recycling Corp. (TRC) has launched the 15th annual “Banish Mercury Off the Planet” (BMOP) competition, continuing its long-standing recognition of HVACR wholesalers committed to removing mercury-containing thermostats from the environment.

The popular contest highlights companies that demonstrate exceptional leadership in environmental stewardship through thermostat recycling. Participating wholesalers are automatically entered when they return collected thermostats through TRC’s nationwide recycling program. With more than 3,600 collection sites across the U.S., TRC provides convenient access for contractors and service technicians to safely dispose of mercury-containing units.

The 2026 BMOP contest runs from May 1 through Oct. 31, with winners recognized in three categories. “Each year, our recycling partners show an unwavering commitment to keeping mercury out of the environment,” said Danielle Myers, Executive Director, TRC. “Their leadership continues to drive meaningful progress in public health protection and sustainability across the HVACR industry.”

Categories in the competition are:

• Highest total pounds of mercury collected.

• Highest average pounds of mercury collected per branch location.

• Highest branch participation rate (for organizations with more than 5 locations).

Winners will be announced and publicly recognized in December 2026.

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Past BMOP Winners

• 2025: Johnstone Supply, Refrigeration Sales Corp., Allied Refrigeration

• 2024: Johnstone Supply, G.W. Berkheimer, Design Air

• 2023: Johnstone Supply, Refrigeration Sales Corp., Sigler Wholesale Distributors

• 2022: Johnstone Supply, Progress Supply, Allied Refrigeration

• 2021: Johnstone Supply, Famous Supply, Geary Pacific

• 2020: Johnstone Supply, APCO Inc., Allied Refrigeration

• 2019: Johnstone Supply, Dubuque Supply, Johnson Supply

• 2018: Johnstone Supply, Meier Supply Co., Johnson Supply

• 2017: Johnstone Supply, Tower Equipment, Johnson Supply

• 2016: Johnstone Supply, Gustave Larson, Auer Steel

• 2015: Auer Steel, Johnson Supply, US Air Conditioning Distributors, Johnstone Supply

• 2014: Corken Steel Products, Crescent Parts & Equipment, Johnstone Supply

• 2013: Johnstone Supply

• 2012: Johnson Supply

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About Thermostat Recycling Corp.

Founded in 1998, Thermostat Recycling Corp. is an industry-funded nonprofit supported by 29 manufacturers that historically branded and sold mercury thermostats in the United States. TRC operates a nationwide network of collection sites and has recovered more than 3 million thermostats, safely diverting over 14 tons of mercury from the environment. The organization covers all transportation and disposal costs for recovered mercury thermostats.

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