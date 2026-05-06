Carpenters Union Applauds NJDOL Rule Strengthening Worker Classification and Fair Competition

William C. Sproule, EST, Eastern Atlantic States Regional Council of Carpenters

This is exactly the kind of leadership workers and responsible contractors need.” — William C. Sproule, Executive Secretary-Treasurer, EAS Carpenters

EDISON, NJ, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Eastern Atlantic States Regional Council of Carpenters applauds the New Jersey Department of Labor and Workforce Development (NJDOL) for adopting new regulations that clarify and strengthen enforcement of the state’s ABC test for worker classification.

The updated rules provide clearer standards for determining whether a worker is an employee or an independent contractor, offering long-needed guidance for both workers and employers. The regulations protect legitimate independent contractors, ensure workers receive the protections they are legally entitled to, and promote fair competition across New Jersey’s workforce.

Misclassification has long been a concern in the construction industry and other sectors, where improperly classifying workers can deny individuals access to unemployment insurance, wage protections, and workplace safeguards, while also giving unscrupulous contractors an unfair advantage over law-abiding contractors.

The NJDOL’s action follows years of legal precedent and extensive public input, including thousands of comments from workers, businesses, and tradespeople across the state.

“This is exactly the kind of leadership workers and responsible contractors need,” said William C. Sproule, Executive Secretary-Treasurer of the Eastern Atlantic States Regional Council of Carpenters. “Clear rules create fair competition. When regulators hold employers to the same standard, workers gain protection, honest contractors compete on a level playing field, and communities benefit from a stronger, more stable construction industry.”

Sproule added that the new rules represent a meaningful step toward strengthening accountability in the construction industry while ensuring fairness for both workers and employers.

“The Eastern Atlantic States Regional Council of Carpenters commends the NJDOL for taking action that brings clarity to worker classification and strengthens protections for working people across New Jersey,” he said.

The Eastern Atlantic States Regional Council of Carpenters will continue working with state leaders to ensure strong enforcement of these protections and to guarantee fair treatment for all workers under the law.

About the Eastern Atlantic States Regional Council of Carpenters

The Eastern Atlantic States Regional Council of Carpenters represents thousands of skilled construction professionals across New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, and Washington, DC. The organization is committed to advancing fair wages, safe working conditions, and strong apprenticeship training programs while promoting integrity and accountability in the construction industry.

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