Royalton Barracks / 22B2003677 / DUI & Domestic Assault

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22B2003677

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Cpl. Vitali                             

STATION: Royalton                     

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

 

DATE/TIME: 08-23-22 / 2238

INCIDENT LOCATION: Pomfret Road, Pomfret

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault & DUI

 

ACCUSED: Gabrielle Varela                                              

AGE: 36

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Tunbridge, VT

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 08-23-22, at approximately 2238 hours, State Police received a call of a female yelling for help lying next to a vehicle on Pomfret Road.  Prior to arrival the vehicle left the area.

 

Once Troopers arrived, a search of the area began, and Troopers contacted the vehicle.  The operator was identified as Gabrielle Varela.

 

Through the course of the investigation, it was determined that Varela had assaulted a family member and had operated a vehicle while under the influence (DUI).

 

Based on the above information Varela was taken into custody for Domestic Assault and suspicion of DUI. Varela was lodged at the Southern State Correctional Center and issued a citation to appear in the Windsor County District Court on 08-24-22 at 1230 hours.

 

 

 

 

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 08-24-22 / 1230            

COURT: Windsor

LODGED - LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Center    

BAIL: $2,000

MUG SHOT: Yes

