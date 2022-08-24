Royalton Barracks / 22B2003677 / DUI & Domestic Assault
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22B2003677
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Cpl. Vitali
STATION: Royalton
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: 08-23-22 / 2238
INCIDENT LOCATION: Pomfret Road, Pomfret
VIOLATION: Domestic Assault & DUI
ACCUSED: Gabrielle Varela
AGE: 36
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Tunbridge, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 08-23-22, at approximately 2238 hours, State Police received a call of a female yelling for help lying next to a vehicle on Pomfret Road. Prior to arrival the vehicle left the area.
Once Troopers arrived, a search of the area began, and Troopers contacted the vehicle. The operator was identified as Gabrielle Varela.
Through the course of the investigation, it was determined that Varela had assaulted a family member and had operated a vehicle while under the influence (DUI).
Based on the above information Varela was taken into custody for Domestic Assault and suspicion of DUI. Varela was lodged at the Southern State Correctional Center and issued a citation to appear in the Windsor County District Court on 08-24-22 at 1230 hours.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 08-24-22 / 1230
COURT: Windsor
LODGED - LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Center
BAIL: $2,000
MUG SHOT: Yes