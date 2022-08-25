AgroScout teams up with AECI Plant Health across Africa. AgroScout solutions helps to improve crop yields AgroScout Agricultural Intelligence System partners with AECI

AgroScout is proud to announce its partnership with AECI through AECI Plant Health.

We aim to enable farmers to get the most out of their fields while using resources and inputs efficiently to increase yields while utilizing fewer resources.” — Simcha Shore CEO & Founder

ISRAEL, August 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With almost 10 billion people to feed by 2050 and food production threatened by declining resources, global food security faces an immense challenge that needs to be addressed.

AgroScout is proud to announce its partnership with AECI through AECI Plant Health.

AgroScout solutions aim to give farmers the means to improve crop yields and optimize their use of inputs more sustainably. Joint activities will enhance production through sustainable agriculture and provide training and support to farmers from planting to harvest, AgroScout is an Israeli agri-tech company that has developed an Agricultural Intelligence System, based on AI analytics of high-resolution images from farmer’s fields. The built-in algorithms detect diseases and pests, indicating their intensity and locations, and generate actionable reports and dashboards for decision makers. Farmers adjust their spray programs, accordingly, reducing the cost and use of chemicals.

The service is cloud-based (SaaS), accessible anywhere, anytime for anyone globally in more than 18 languages and 35 countries.

AECI Plant Health has tested this technology on South Africa’s West Coast since the beginning of 2022. Given AECI’s extensive footprint and technical expertise, AgroScout is happy to accelerate its operation with AECI Plant Health as partners in all of South Africa.

Simcha Shore, CEO AgroScout says: “We aim to enable farmers to get the most out of their fields while using resources and inputs efficiently to increase yields while utilizing fewer resources. We are excited about the opportunities and value to the growers and agriculture ecosystem this collaboration brings.”

Images from satellites, drones, and mobile devices provide vital information on the health of plants in the field across all crop seasons. In addition to satellite and drone imagery, the company's mobile app and flight app offers another level of information on crop conditions and the management of data farming.

Growers are gaining insight from data and the ability to tailor their decisions throughout the crop season quickly. Whether selecting the suitable crop variety for each field or determining the ideal time to apply the correct amount of crop protection products. This information is geospatially tagged and transmitted to a farmer’s smartphone and email for the best solution decision by the precision farming team guided by geolocation technology.

AgroScout digital solutions help limit the waste of resources, help farmers optimize their farming operation and income, and minimize the impact on the environment.

AgroScout and AECI will be present at the Potatoes SA Congress on 22 September 2022 sharing the capabilities and services offered for the agriculture sector.

About AgroScout

AgroScout develops crop intelligence solutions to help agricultural organizations reduce costs and optimize their supply chain planning and execution.

Using data collection and AI-based analytics with artificial intelligence, AgroScout provides users with action-oriented reports on the health of field crops and potential risks via its web and mobile dashboards.

AgroScout is a leader in producing advanced analytics for agriculture from satellite and drone imagery. AgroScout collects imagery and applies data algorithms and machine learning to deliver actionable data to farmers to help them locate problems faster, reduce input costs, and make day-to-day agronomic decisions. To learn more, visit www.agro-scout.com.

About AECI

AECI Agri Health is a leading company in addressing farmers' challenges by helping crop farmers produce efficiently.

With roots in South Africa going back to 1896, AECI operates across six continents: Africa, Australia, North America, South America, Europe, and Asia.

AECI is focused on green procurement and engages with its suppliers to develop new products and services that reduce customers’ environmental impact.

At AECI, we strive to ensure food security by making agriculture more inclusive and responsible and making food healthier and more affordable.

AECI Plant Health strives to enhance access to good food through improved farming, productivity, and nutrition.

AECI's agricultural, nutritional and digital capabilities are being applied to develop innovative technical solutions that expand nutritious options and support inclusivity towards establishing a food system that is more productive and less wasteful.

Working with our more than 200 Crop Advisers, we regularly meet with our end-users to inform them of new products and systems. These sessions cover the use of safe/ greener chemicals, local community upliftment, and human resource development.