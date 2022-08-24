Telehealth Global Market Estimated To Grow At 28% Rate

Telehealth Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Telehealth Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Telehealth Global Market Report 2022”, the market size is expected to decline from $80.53 billion in 2021 to $102.42 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 27.2%. According to the telehealth market forecast, the change in the market growth trend is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021. The telehealth market share is expected to reach $271.69 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 27.6%. The outbreak of COVID-19 propelled the growth of the telehealth market.

Key Trends In The Telehealth Market

Telehealth industry trends include major companies focusing on developing advanced solutions for telehealth that help remote monitoring easily. For instance, in April 2020, Royal Philips, a technology company that is engaged in healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets, introduced Avalon CL Fetal and Maternal Pod and Patch for remote monitoring. The goal of the new wireless Avalon CL Fetal and Maternal Pod and Patch is to minimize unwanted physical contacts between physicians and patients, which is of quite a significance during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Overview Of The Telehealth Market

The telehealth market consists of sales of telehealth services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that are engaged in providing telehealth services for the smooth functioning of healthcare services. Telehealth is the use of electronic data and telecommunications technology to promote long-distance medical healthcare services, patient and professional health education, public health, and health management. Technologies comprise streaming media, teleconferencing, web, store-and-forward imaging, terrestrial and wireless communications.

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Component: Software, Services, Hardware

• By Mode Of Delivery: Cloud-Based, On-Premise

• By Application: Teleradiology, Tele-Consultation, Tele-ICU, Tele-Stroke, Tele-Psychiatry, Tele-Dermatology, Others

• By End-User: Healthcare Providers, Patients, Payers, Others

• By Geography: The global telehealth market segmentation is divided into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Teladoc Health Inc, American Well, MDLive, Doctor on Demand, GlobalMed, Siemens Healthineers, Cisco Systems, Inc, Medtronic, Dictum Health Inc and Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Telehealth Global Market Report 2022 provides an overview of telehealth market. The market report analyzes telehealth global market size, telehealth global market growth drivers, telehealth global market segments, telehealth global market major players, telehealth global market growth across geographies, and telehealth market competitors' revenues and market positioning.

