Cell Therapy Technologies Global Market Estimated To Grow At 16% Rate

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Cell Therapy Technologies Global Market Report 2022”, the cell therapy technologies market size is expected to grow from $2.96 billion in 2021 to $3.52 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.0%. The growth in the market is mainly due to an increase in investments in cell therapies and the growth in research and development for cell therapy. The cell therapy technologies market is expected to reach $6.35 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 15.9%. Increasing investments by the government in cell-based research contributed to the growth of the global cell therapy technologies market.

Key Trends In The Cell Therapy Technologies Market

Strategic collaborations and partnerships between the industry players are gaining popularity in the cell therapy technologies market. Major companies are collaborating and partnering with other companies to developing new technologies in cell therapy areas for the treatment of a variety of diseases.

Overview Of The Cell Therapy Technologies Market

The cell therapy technologies market consists of sales of cell therapy technologies that are medicinal solutions used for developing and improving cell therapy, such as cell processing, cell banking, and point-of-care technologies. Cell therapy is a type of treatment used to inject active cells into the body of a patient for treating some disorders. This therapy seeks to treat diseases by altering certain sets of cells. In this technique, cells, which originate from the patient or a donor are modified outside the body and then injected into the patient.

Cell Therapy Technologies Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Product: Consumables, Equipment, Systems and Software

• By Cell Type: T-Cells, Stem Cells, Other Cells

• By Process: Cell Processing, Cell Preservation, Distribution, and Handling, Process Monitoring and Quality Control

• By End User: Life Science Companies, Research Institutes

• By Geography: The global cell therapy technologies market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Thermo Fisher Scientific, Merck, MaxCyte, Lonza Group, Sartorius, Terumo BCT, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA, Avantor Inc., Miltenyi Biotec, STEMCELL Technologies Inc., Beckman Coulter, Danaher, Becton Dickinson and Company and GE Healthcare.

