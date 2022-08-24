DearMob Updates iPhone Manager and Gears Up for Safe Data Transfer on Upcoming iPhone and iOS

The interface of DearMob iPhone Manager

DearMob from Digiarty updated iPhone Manager to Version 5.7 and gears up for safe data backup on the upcoming iPhone 14 and iOS 16.

We have updated DearMob iPhone Manager and are offering a 60% discount during the back-to-school season. It helps you restore old data from the old iPhone to the new one, transfer files and more.” — Angie Tane

CHENGDU, SICHUAN, CHINA, August 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DearMob, the branch of Digiarty Software as a multimedia solution provider, updated DearMob iPhone Manager last week. The new version makes the software load videos and photos much faster when used for iPhone-PC data transfer. A time-limited 60% off discount is available now through September 30 from the ongoing online campaign: https://www.5kplayer.com/iphone-manager/campaign.htm

“Apple September Event 2022 is around the corner, and Apple Inc. is about to launch iPhone 14 which is very likely to have a hole-punch + pill design. Many Apple fans are expected to upgrade to the new models. Also, many students are possible to switch to another iOS device. We at DearMob have updated our iPhone file manager and are offering a 60% discount during the back-to-school season. It helps users restore old data from the old iPhone to the new iPhone, transfer files between PC and iPhone/iPad, and back up summer photos and videos to the computer without any security bugs,” says Angie Tane, Marketing Manager of Digiarty.

“Since Apple disclosed serious security flaws for iPhones, iPads, and Macs on August 17, it makes users worry about the ‘full admin access’ potential issue from hackers. Security experts have suggested the owners update the affected devices. And to avoid similar security vulnerabilities in the future, we advised users to make a regular backup of their iOS devices to a computer or an external hard drive to avoid data loss,” Angie continues.

DearMob iPhone Manager is a safe and robust software app that can transfer virtually any type of file between an iPhone/iPad and a Windows/Mac computer. Users can make a full or selective iPhone backup without worrying about data security and privacy leakage. The iPhone manager can transfer 4K photos and large video and audio files at a fast speed with GPU acceleration. It also allows users to manage and delete media files on iOS devices without the constraints of iTunes or iCloud and any concern of data erasing.

“Finder on macOS is a native way to sync content from Mac to iPhone/iPad, but it is unidirectional, and users need to add music and videos to the corresponding apps beforehand. Until now, there hasn’t been any rumor about Finder. Users still need a convenient and secure way to transfer data, files, and apps,” Angie said. “DearMob iPhone Manager keeps updating to avoid security bugs and will keep up with the upcoming iOS, iPhone, iPad, and the like.”

The latest version 5.7 was released on August 17, 2022, and came with enhancements on both Windows and Mac editions. Both editions have optimized the loading speed of videos and photos and fixed the password authentication failure upon device backup on iOS 15.5. The Windows edition also fixed the potential garbled notes in the VCF card when exporting the contacts.

Pricing and Availability

The lifetime license of DearMob iPhone Manager is available at only $29.95 for 2PCs and $39.95 for 3-5 PCs as a Super Limited Offer. Any participant to this event page can have a chance to win an iPhone 13, as wee as free licensed copies of VideoProc Converter, Macbooster, and EASY FOTO that are sponsored by DearMob’s partners.

About Digiarty Software, Inc.

Digiarty Software, Inc. is a vigorous software company with a forefront developing outlook. DearMob – a sub-brand of Digiarty Software, is led by its innovative tagline product DearMob iPhone Manager. The brand is ready to enable more dynamic growth with compact and competitive products for Mac/Windows/iOS/Android users in 2020-2022. For more information about DearMob, feel free to visit https://www.5kplayer.com/.