Salesfunnel.Works will provide export marketing services to dome grill cabin manufacturer
Salesfunnel.Works signed a cooperation agreement with dome building manufacturer Ümaron to implement their export marketing strategy and execution in EU markets
Your B2B export growth results are as good as your B2B team is.”TALLINN, HARJUMAA, ESTONIA, September 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "We are helping another company to reach its export growth potential, but hard work needs to be done," said Andres Seeman, CEO of Salesfunnel.works, "Ümaron produces a good product, and customer's feedback confirms it."
— Andres Seeman
In the first month, Salesfunnel.works implemented the following preparatory services:
- customer segmentation through sales data analysis;
- designing strong value propositions and landing pages;
- creating video content and storyboarding to support the export sales manager;
- preparation of paid Google search campaigns in 10 languages for European markets.
"It is a matter of teamwork, the goal of which is to develop and implement a strategic marketing plan. We have to build up marketing activities for dome greenhouses to ensure the volume of incoming inquiries for the customer and that these inquiries also convert into sales", commented Andres Seeman.
Salesfunnel.Works is a export marketing agency, and it offers a complete solution for export sales managers: B2B export marketing services, growth hacking, and digital export marketing.
