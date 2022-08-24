CBS is Transforming the Business of E-Commerce
Only disruptive technology can bridge the growing gap between the supply and demand of energy, water, food, and other global resources.”NEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, August 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Only disruptive technology can bridge the growing gap between the supply and demand of energy, water, food, and other global resources.”
— Walter Schindler, speaking at Yale University
Creator Business Solutions (CBS) is transforming the business of e-commerce, blending high-touch personal service with the power and scale of cloud technology. With its initial focus on branded leading consumer brands, CBS will redefine the business of fashion, the supply chains on which it is dependent, and channels of product sales and distribution.
Significant Industry leaders including Adidas, Nike, Target, Neiman Marcus, and Ralph Lauren have already begun to transform their business and product offerings with sustainability as a core objective.
Walter L. Schindler, PhD, JD ( https://walterschindler.com/ ) has been selected as Chairman of the CBS Advisory Board, thereby continuing his pioneering work in Transformation (https://transformationholdings.com ) to pursue profitable sustainable strategies by extending sustainability to the fashion industry.
As CBS advances, millions of physical stores will be replaced by social internet stores, thereby eliminating costs and physical waste. There will be no need for land and real estate, or for building materials or equipment. Consequently, inventory & consumption of energy will be reduced substantially. No traditional work force will be required. Instead, by providing monetization to content creators with replicated access to their catalogue of brands & technology, CBS can set up millions of social selling stores.
In past years, Dr. Schindler (https://walterschindler.com/) has been recognized as “Game Changer of the Year” by the London online magazine Lawyers International for the Legal 100 - 2020 awards. In addition, Dr. Schindler has received similar recognition by ACQ5 Magazine and Finance Monthly Magazine. The Lawyers International Legal 100 - 2020 Awards are given to 100 leading firms and individuals within their area of specialization, typically after review of over 100,000 submissions of third-party nominations from the global legal profession.
Dr. Schindler added with emphasis: “I wish to acknowledge publicly with deep gratitude the encouragement of H.R.H The Princess Royal (Princess Anne), who held a private reception and dinner in my honor in November 2016 at St James Palace.” She then stated her generous words ‘to encourage you’ when I asked her why she organized the event. And in 2017 she organized another special event at Marlborough House for leaders of the British Commonwealth and included me as her special guest.
