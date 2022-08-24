Two Education Visionaries Share Peacemaking Technology Framework to Reduce K-6 School Student Conflicts
Peacemaker and other conflict resolution programs from Soul Shoppe have been proven effective with over a half million students.
Soul Shoppe Calls on All Schools to Give Peace a Place on Every Playground
Creating a peaceful environment instills a lifetime of positive choices and actions. That’s what these award-winning peacemakers advocate, and that’s what we put into practice daily at Soul Shoppe.”OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Soul Shoppe’s recent 2022 Peacemaker Awards event yielded far more than just deserving accolades for peacemaking thought leaders. The event's top award recipients shared a startling new vision of peacemaking’s critical role in present and future society. In the USA, citizens suffer daily reminders of the lack of peacemaking via a never-ending stream of violence, wars, shootings, and more.
Fortunately, there is a more enlightened choice and an emerging path to peace. Dolores Huerta, who received the Peacemaker Legacy Award, reminded attendees of the breakthrough peacemaking work of Gandhi, Dr. Martin Luther King, and Cesar Chavez. Huerta said that instilling peacemaking beliefs in children shapes their adult choices and advocated peacemaker classes as a critical foundational element of change.
Dr. Angel Acosta, awarded the Peacemaker Visionary Award, was even more expansive in his remarks. Acosta framed peacemaking as a form of social technology that can enable communities to reduce tension, build rapport, bridge differences, reduce conflict, stop war, and even increase love. He believes peacemaking is a vital investment in society's technological infrastructure.
vicki abadesco!, Executive Director of Soul Shoppe, shared, “The landscape has never been more apparent. Solve conflict at its roots in childhood. School is the primary vehicle where children begin interacting with others. Creating a peaceful environment instills a lifetime of positive choices and actions. That’s what these award-winning peacemakers advocate, and that’s what we put into daily practice at Soul Shoppe.”
And it’s working. A recent survey of 300 teachers showed:
- 91% see a positive effect on student interactions
- 89% see a more positive environment at school
- 93% say Soul Shoppe has a positive impact on social esteem
Soul Shoppe’s “whole school” approach provides conflict resolution resources that integrate social and emotional skills into a school’s curriculum. This proven seven-step program helps foster a peaceful, positive school climate, resulting in better quality learning. Bottom line: the higher the quality of education, the more likely adult success and avoidance of the “cradle to prison pipeline.”
