Read more about AG Carr Provides Statement on Passing of Former First Lady Sandra Deal

ATLANTA, GA – Attorney General Chris Carr today provided the following statement on the passing of former First Lady Sandra Deal.

"Former First Lady Sandra Deal was a remarkable woman, wife, mother, grandmother, educator and friend to all Georgians. Equally compassionate and fearless, gracious and strong – her servant’s heart is best exemplified by the many lives she touched and those her legacy will impact still.

"She could turn a stranger into a friend by the end of a conversation, and when it came to Georgia's students, Mrs. Deal had an uncanny ability to connect with them in a way that only our favorite teachers can do. As one of our greatest standard-bearers for childhood literacy, her light shone brightest when she was in the classroom.

"As we honor the memory of our former First Lady, we extend our deepest condolences to former Governor Nathan Deal, to their entire family, and to those who worked with them to make Georgia an even better place to call home."

