Request for Qualifications and Quotations – Northwest Disaster Grant Portal

In coordination with Commerce, the successful Proposer will be responsible for designing a mobile-friendly, accessible online grant application, providing appropriate technical and customer service support to applicants, developing a plan and process for reviewing applications and facilitating grant disbursements. Experience in administering similar programs will be given weight in the selection process to expedite the delivery of the benefits to eligible applicants.

Close date: September 2, 2022