Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,377 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 223,735 in the last 365 days.

Request for Qualifications and Quotations – Northwest Disaster Grant Portal

In coordination with Commerce, the successful Proposer will be responsible for designing a mobile-friendly, accessible online grant application, providing appropriate technical and customer service support to applicants, developing a plan and process for reviewing applications and facilitating grant disbursements. Experience in administering similar programs will be given weight in the selection process to expedite the delivery of the benefits to eligible applicants.

Download the RFQQ (Word)

Close date: September 2, 2022

You just read:

Request for Qualifications and Quotations – Northwest Disaster Grant Portal

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.