2022-08-23 09:42:43.32 Player in 'Total Shock' Over $2 Million Scratchers Win

2022-08-23 09:42:43.32

A Missouri Lottery player had a big surprise when he began scratching off a “200X” Scratchers ticket he purchased at Veteran’s Currency Exchange, 900 N. Grand Blvd., in St. Louis.

“When I started scratching it and saw the ‘200X,’ I thought it would be a $10 prize,” he said. “But when I kept scratching, it wasn’t a little prize!”

The player, who said he felt blessed, had uncovered one of the top prizes of $2 million offered in the game.

“It was a total shock!” he exclaimed.

“I need to put a new roof on my house,” he continued. “So this will help pay for that!”

“200X” is a $20 Scratchers game that offers prizes ranging from $20 to $2 million. Currently, there are over $36.8 million in unclaimed prizes in the game, including one more top prize of $2 million.

In FY21, players in St. Louis City won more than $61.9 million in Missouri Lottery prizes, retailers received more than $5 million in commissions and bonuses, and more than $4.7 million in Lottery proceeds went to education programs in the county.