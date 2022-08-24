The Magdalen House Hosts 2nd Annual Leave a Legacy “Live, Loud & Free” Concert Featuring Gary LeVox of Rascal Flatts
Rascal Flatts Frontman Gary LeVox
Event Proceeds Help D/FW Women Achieve and Sustain Recovery from Alcoholism
Leave a Legacy is our signature fundraising event designed with inspiration, women’s empowerment, and a goal to reduce the stigma of alcoholism through education.”DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Magdalen House, a nonprofit organization helping women achieve sobriety and sustain recovery from alcoholism at no cost and based on 12-Step spiritual principles, will host its second annual Leave a Legacy “Live, Loud and Free” concert at The Rustic on November 3, 2022. Guests will be treated to entertainment by Rascal Flatts Front man, Gary LeVox, dinner, dancing, and amazing auction items — all while celebrating alcoholic women’s empowerment and raising awareness and much-needed funds to help D/FW women achieve alcoholism recovery.

“Leave a Legacy is our signature fundraising event designed with inspiration, women’s empowerment, and a goal to reduce the stigma of alcoholism through education,” says Kate Richter, development director of The Magdalen House. “We can’t wait to celebrate the freedom found in recovery again this year with our community and the extremely talented Gary LeVox, who is embarking on a solo career after more than 20 years as the front man for The Rascal Flats.”
According to a recent study, women increased their drinking by 41% before the pandemic. (https://www.rand.org/news/press/2020/09/29.html)
It is estimated that there are more than 250,000 alcoholic women in D/FW alone. Less than 1 in 15 alcoholic women (only 6.9%) will seek formal help. (https://pubs.niaaa.nih.gov/publications/arh291/55-62.htm) Because women face more stigmatization, shame, family responsibilities, and socioeconomic barriers than men, they frequently have co-occurring disorders and are less likely to seek treatment. If you’re an alcoholic who can’t stop drinking or a concerned loved one of an alcoholic, the first step in recovery is education and access to resources. In North Texas, The Magdalen House provides residential recovery, detox, group meetings, structured programs, family support groups, and tools designed to help grow and sustain recovery. Proceeds from fundraising events like Leave a Legacy help to ensure that The Magdalen House can provide no-co services to alcoholic women.
This year’s event is co-chaired by Alyson Griffith, Kristy Hoglund Robinson and Kathleen Powell. Tickets are available for purchase here https://one.bidpal.net/leavealegacy/welcome.To purchase sponsorships or for more information about Leave a Legacy: "Live Loud and Free" Concert, please contact Kate Richter, Director of Development, at kate@magdalenhouse.org.
About The Magdalen House
The Magdalen House is a nonprofit organization helping women achieve sobriety and sustain recovery from alcoholism at no cost and based on 12-Step spiritual principles. Founded in Dallas in 1987, The Magdalen House remains the only agency in the Dallas-Fort Worth area to offer comprehensive recovery services – without insurance or state funding – 100% free of charge. The Magdalen House is committed to helping alcoholic women achieve long-term, sustainable recovery through spiritually based, comprehensive programming. For more information visit www.magdalenhouse.org.
ABOUT GARY LEVOX:
Gary LeVox, along with bandmates Jay DeMarcus and Joe Don Rooney, founded Rascal Flatts in 2000, and they went on to enjoy one of the most successful careers in modern country music. Infusing the genre’s traditional sound with massive pop hooks, rock showmanship and faithful positivity, they scored 17 No. 1 singles and sold over 23 million albums, while also selling more than 11 million concert tickets and earning 40+ awards-show trophies – making them the most awarded country group of the last decade. The group celebrated its farewell with TWENTY YEARS OF RASCAL FLATTS: THE GREATEST HITS in 2020 as well as a sentimental radio hit together with the reflective “How They Remember You.”
After 20 years as front man, Gary LeVox is embarking on a solo chapter. His debut single “The Distance” (Big Machine Records/Capitol Christian Music Group), is one of five songs on LeVox’s debut solo collection ONE ON ONE (Big Machine Records), which includes multiple compelling collaborations. GRAMMY-winning Jonathan McReynolds offers a testimony of gratitude for “Never Forget,” and LeVox’s daughter Brittany joins the family business on “While I Wait.” Then, with the reflective “All I See,” country-rap firebrand BRELAND helps the superstar keep his eyes on the ultimate prize and LeVox and MercyMe mix California pop and sunny spirituality on “A Little Love.” LeVox then released “We Got Fight,” a song featured as the coveted end credit in Netflix’s film The Ice Road.
