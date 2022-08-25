International Association of Interviewers (IAI) to Host Annual Conference: Elite Training Days Turns 10 - at the Beach!
IAI is hosting its 10th Elite Training Days conference in Myrtle Beach, SC, this October! Two full days of presentations and networking opportunities.
ETD provides us with the unique opportunity to educate, influence, and challenge practitioners and decision makers alike to enhance and evolve their approach to investigative interviewing.”MYRTLE BEACH, SOUTH CAROLINA, US, August 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Association of Interviewers (IAI), in partnership with the Myrtle Beach Police Department, is hosting its 10th annual Elite Training Days (ETD) in-person conference on October 11th and 12th in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. ETD is a premiere event in the investigative interviewing community where professionals from the public sector, private sector, and academia come together to network and learn from one another. Attendees will share knowledge on best practices, forge new relationships, learn new ways to enhance their investigative interviews, and better understand how to develop and modify policies to improve performance and reduce liability on a systemic level.
IAI started Elite Training Days with one goal—to provide an outlet where practitioners, policymakers, and academics could learn from one another and positively contribute to the evolution of the investigative interviewing community. As a result, IAI has top-notch networking opportunities and some of the best minds in the industry scheduled to present. Additionally, the conference now extends from its traditional day-and-a-half-long schedule to a full two-day line-up. In standard ETD fashion, IAI has sourced subject matter experts who will challenge how you approach your role and arm you with the knowledge and confidence needed to impact real change within your organization. Some of the key learning objectives from the event will be:
Learn the value, strategies, and impact of conducting open-source investigations
Learn from a retired 4-star Admiral on how applied leadership principles can positively influence the outcome of any scenario
Gain insight from a seasoned internal affairs federal agent on the tactics of interviewing trained interviewers
Follow along with a retired police commissioner through an immersive case-study experience and learn the non-confrontational interview strategies used when preparing for any high-stakes interview
Explore the strategies of relying on non-confrontational, rapport-based techniques to manage difficult conversations
Learn from a subject matter expert why juveniles are considered to be “vulnerable subjects” and how common misconceptions surrounding their ability to process information can have a direct impact on the outcome of an investigative interview
Understand how universal standards rooted in emotional intelligence can positively impact the quality of information obtained during an investigative interview
Whether you work in law enforcement, asset protection, human resources, fraud investigations, corporate investigations, academia, or the mental health field—ETD has something for you. This conference is a uniquely tailored and diverse event designed to attract experts from all fields to share their knowledge and build meaningful, career-long connections.
ETD 2022 will also bring back the Wicklander Zulawski & Associates (WZ) Masterclass to kick off the event on October 10, 2022. The highly sought Masterclass will be a full day of intense, hands-on learning. Led by WZ President Dave Thompson, CFI, and IAI Executive Director, Tony Paixão, CFI, CFE, who will challenge Masterclass attendees on their investigative interviewing prowess and knowledge in an evolving “real-time” investigation that will unfold throughout the training. As the case unfolds, they will introduce new evidence to challenge the attendees’ strategies and force the groups to work together to develop the best approach possible to yield a successful interview.
Not a member of IAI? You don’t need to be! This event is open to the public, and we welcome all professionals to join in on the experience. Learn more and get registered today!
