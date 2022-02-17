WZ Committed to Evidence-Based Training: The Evolution of Investigative Interviewing
International training firm announces strategy in delivering evidence-based training programs to law enforcement agencies and investigators across the globe.
We have dedicated ourselves to challenging everything we teach with the intent on incorporating academic research into practitioner application.”AURORA, IL, USA, February 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wicklander-Zulawski & Associates (WZ) is proud to announce its focused strategy on the commitment to provide evidence-based curriculum at a high-quality of professional standards to investigators across the globe. In the last several years, WZ has become an advocate for modern, non-confrontational interviewing techniques and assisted in the eradication of coercive and antiquated methodologies. Recent examples of academic and practitioner collaboration, including the United Nation’s release of the Principles on Effective Interviewing for Investigations and Information Gathering have further inspired this progressive movement towards the evolution of interview or “interrogation” techniques.
— David Thompson, CFI
WZ recognizes that the opportunity to train and mentor, in any profession, comes with great responsibility to execute at the highest of standards. The organization is committed to this expectation through a multitude of approaches which promise to deliver high-quality training to its clients. The commitment to these standards will be built in a three-prong approach focused on curriculum development, adult learning principles and instructor standards.
For almost 40 years, WZ has instructed on non-confrontational interviewing techniques, delivering alternative methods based on rapport and empathy. Over the last several years, WZ has worked to advocate for modern investigative interviewing techniques by promoting non-confrontational methodologies in both public and private sectors. This commitment to evidence-based curriculum is consistently challenged through a strenuous development process, focused on training programs built to levels of professional standards.
“We have dedicated ourselves to challenging everything we teach with the intent on incorporating academic research into practitioner application. The result is evidence-based approaches, that are applicable in both a classroom and an interview room.” says David Thompson, CFI and President of WZ. With a continued focus on investigative interviewing techniques, evidence-based content includes effective question structure, strategic rapport development, and structured methodologies. The organization will continue to dedicate time in their seminars to the types and causes of false confessions, a leading contributor of wrongful convictions.
The second prong of the approach will be focused on adult learning principles. With this vision, WZ has promoted Federal Programs Manager, Joseph Wolf, CFI to the position of Professional Standards Coordinator. Along with his experience with Federal Law Enforcement, Mr. Wolf has served as the Chair of the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center’s Curriculum Advisory Council, Director of the Albuquerque Police Department’s training academy and has developed several courses independently for public safety professionals. Mr. Wolf has worked in partnership with the International Association of Directors of Law Enforcement Standards and Training to develop curriculum within their scope of national accreditation. It is with Mr. Wolf’s leadership that WZ will elevate the construction of their training programs to this level of standard and consistency.
Lastly, it is paramount that this training material is delivered consistently and credibly from WZ’s instructor team. In addition to WZ instructors earning their Certified Forensic Interviewer (CFI) designation, a system of mandated continued education requirements has been implemented. This program, designed in partnership with the academic community, is focused on creating collaborative discussion with WZ staff creating increased credibility in their instruction. Most importantly, these educational sessions create an opportunity for oversight and scrutiny of curriculum and instructor delivery; ensuring the message delivered to attendees is consistent and supported.
WZ intends to continue to be a global thought leader in advancing the standard of training and application of investigative interviewing techniques. The organization prides itself on a collaborative approach to their curriculum, resulting in methods that assist investigators in resolving cases while simultaneously building trust and respect in community-police relations.
About Wicklander-Zulawski & Associates
Wicklander-Zulawski & Associates (WZ) is an international training firm and a world leader in non-confrontational interview and interrogation techniques. WZ holds firm in its commitment to being a global thought leader, collaborator and agent of change advancing the field of evidence-based investigative interviewing through innovative training solutions. The organization facilitates over 450 programs annually to clients in human resources, executive management, compliance, law enforcement and government agencies.
David Thompson, CFI
Wicklander-Zulawski & Associates
+1 800-222-7789
dthompson@w-z.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn