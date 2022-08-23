Sidewalk Closed on Market Street Bridge Between Lemoyne/Wormleysburg in Cumberland County and City Island in Dauphin County

08/23/2022

Sidewalk on downstream side closed; sidewalk on upstream side remains open

Harrisburg, PA – PennDOT announced today that the sidewalk on the downstream (south) side of the Market Street (Route 3012) Bridge’s west span between Lemoyne and Wormleysburg in Cumberland County and City Island in Dauphin County is closed until further notice.







Cracking in the concrete beam that supports the sidewalk was discovered during a recent inspection. As a safety precaution, the sidewalk will remain closed while PennDOT develops a repair plan and completes the repairs.







The sidewalk on the upstream (north) side of the bridge is open.



