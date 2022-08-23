Submit Release
Sidewalk Closed on Market Street Bridge Between Lemoyne/Wormleysburg in Cumberland County and City Island in Dauphin County

08/23/2022

Sidewalk on downstream side closed; sidewalk on upstream side remains open

Harrisburg, PA – PennDOT announced today that the sidewalk on the downstream (south) side of the Market Street (Route 3012) Bridge’s west span between Lemoyne and Wormleysburg in Cumberland County and City Island in Dauphin County is closed until further notice. 


Cracking in the concrete beam that supports the sidewalk was discovered during a recent inspection. As a safety precaution, the sidewalk will remain closed while PennDOT develops a repair plan and completes the repairs. 


The sidewalk on the upstream (north) side of the bridge is open.


Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting 511PA. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.


511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.


Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry and York counties at PennDOT District 8.


Information about infrastructure in District 8, including completed work and significant projects, is available at District 8 Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at PennDOT Projects.



MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson, District 8 Press Officer, 717-418-5018 


###


