PennDOT Announces Public Meeting for Route 136 West Newton Bridge Rehabilitation Project in West Newton, Westmoreland County

​Uniontown, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) invites the public to participate in a public meeting to review and comment on the proposed West Newton Bridge Rehabilitation project. Representatives from PennDOT will be available to answer questions and receive comments regarding the project located in the Borough of West Newton, Westmoreland County.

An in-person public meeting will be held:

Date: August 31

Time: 5:00 PM to 6:30 PM

Location: Simeral Square (across from the West Newton Senior Center)

103 East Main Street, West Newton PA 15089

(If weather is inclement, location will be inside the West Newton Senior Center Building)

The existing bridge that carries Route 136 over the Youghiogheny River was originally constructed in 1909. The proposed project will rehabilitate the bridge to maintain its historic significance. Traffic will be maintained in both directions during construction utilizing a temporary bridge.

The in-person public meeting is being held at a location that complies with requirements of the Americans with Disabilities Act, and it is accessible to individuals who have disabilities. The project documents will be made available in alternative languages or formats if requested. If you need translation/interpretation services or have special needs or have special concerns that require individual attention, contact Project Manager, Gary Ferrari, at 724.439.7156, gferrari@pa.gov or write:

Mr. William Kovach, P.E.

District Executive

Pennsylvania Department of Transportation

Engineering District 12-0

825 N. Gallatin Ave. Ext.

Uniontown, PA 15401-2105

Attn: Gary Ferrari, Project Manager

Pursuant to Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, PennDOT does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, gender, age, or disability. If you feel that you have been denied the benefits of, or participation in a PennDOT program or activity, you may contact the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, Bureau of Equal Opportunity, DBE/Title VI Division at 717-787-5891 or 800-468-4201.

MEDIA CONTACT: Melissa Maczko, 724.439.7340 or mmaczko@pa.gov

