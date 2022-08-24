FANTASIA JOINS MAXWELL AND JOE ON THE NIGHT TOUR SEPT 30
Jacksonville, get ready for an unforgettable night with V101.5 and our favorite R&B stars!JACKSONVILLE, FL, US, August 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- R&B legend Maxwell brings his wildly popular The Night Tour to Jacksonville, with special guests Fantasia and Joe! On Friday, September 30 fans will experience musical excellence from some of the greatest R&B voices, and it’s all taking place at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena. This concert is part of the second leg of Maxwell’s The Night Tour, which has been accompanied by the release of blacksummers’NIGHT – the third album in a trilogy Maxwell began in 2009.
Tickets are selling quickly, so make sure to purchase them NOW at Ticketmaster.com or Groupon. The show is presented by V101.5, Jacksonville’s #1 radio station for R&B throwbacks, which serves the Jacksonville metropolitan area and Southeast Georgia. National concert tour and event company Fifth Degree Tours II produced this experience and is so excited for the community to enjoy the finished product!
Maxwell is selling out show after show on The Night Tour. Fantasia is making headlines after the announcement of her upcoming role in the musical film adaption of The Color Purple. Joe is one of the smoothest, soulful R&B sensations in the country. With all three artists, this is guaranteed to be a “don’t miss” event!
About the Artists
Brooklyn native Maxwell is one of the founders of the neo-soul movement and the #1 Male R&B singer in the world. His ability to achieve unimaginable musical notes has earned him comparisons to the likes of Prince. He quickly rose to sex-symbol status and broke into the pop star fandom with iconic songs like “This Woman’s Work” and his MTV Unpligged performance. His second full-length album, Embrya, entered the Billboard 200 at number three and the success continued to skyrocket from there. Maxwell went on to take the number one Billboard 200 spot with his third album. Maxwell’s album BLACKsummers’night won 2 Grammy Awards (Nominated for 6). He has been nominated for a total of 13 Grammy Awards throughout his career, winning 3. He has also won 6 Soul Train Music Awards, 2 NAACP Awards, and was presented with a Lifetime Achievement Award by Congressional Black Caucus Foundation and Congressional Black Caucus in 2019.
The world fell in love with Fantasia Barrino during Season 3 of American Idol. Fantasia emerged as the show’s winner in 2004 and immediately skyrocketed into mainstream stardom. Her debut single, “I Believe,” made history on the Billboard Hot 100 list as the first debut single to enter the list in the number one spot. Her debut album, Free Yourself, went certified Platinum and earned the number eight spot on the Billboard 200 list along with three Grammy nominations. Fantasia expanded into acting, winning awards for her Broadway performance playing Celie in The Color Purple musical and role as herself in the autobiography film Life is Not A Fairytale: The Fantasia Barrino Story. Hit single “Bittersweet” on her Back to Me album won Fantasia a Grammy for Best Female R&B Vocal Performance. Fantasia was ranked by VH1 in 2012 as one of the 100 Greatest Women in Music (#32).
Joe’s greatest hits include “I Wanna Know,” “All the Things” (Your Man Won’t Do), “Don’t Wanna Be a Player” and more. Rising to fame in Atlanta, Georgia, his music regularly became hits on the pop and R&B charts, including number-one hit “Stutter.” In 2010, Billboard listed Joe as one of the Top R&B and Hip Hop artists of the past 25 years. He is an ASCAP award winner, seven-time Grammy Award nominee, and has earned many other awards and accolades, including a BET Award, a NAACP Image Award, and four Soul Train Music Awards.
