New Season of My Southern Home with Kimberly Greenwell Airing Now on WBKI-CW 58!
EINPresswire.com/ -- The new season of "My Southern Home with Kimberly Greenwell" is now available in Louisville, KY on WBKI-CW 58. The show airs every Sunday at 10 AM.
Kimberly Greenwell hosts the show and takes viewers inside exquisite homes and focuses the show on education consumers about home-related topics, while introducing them to trusted professionals that can help with any homeowner need.
Whether one needs help with choosing the right cabinet company to picking trusted builders, Greenwell's years of vast experience and expertise help guide the viewer along the journey through the ups and downs. Educating consumers on the home industry and helping them build and create their dream home is truly Kimberly's passion.
Every week, "My Southern Home with Kimberly Greenwell," profiles builders, remodelers, interior designers and other home-related companies. This is the only home show that introduces the viewer to beautiful homes. and the people that make them gorgeous.
ABOUT "MY SOUTHERN HOME WITH KIMBERLY GREENWELL"
Kimberly Greenwell grew up in Bardstown, Kentucky a small charming Southern town located near Louisville, Kentucky.
After graduating from Eastern Kentucky University with a degree in Broadcasting, Greenwell settled in Louisville, Kentucky where she worked at WAVE 3-TV for seven years as an advertising Account Executive. In 2007, Borrell Associates recruited Kimberly to help television stations, newspapers, and radio stations with their digital advertising platforms.
In 2010, she took her traditional and interactive media knowledge to begin the company, KAG Media Consulting. One of her first clients was the Building Industry of Greater Louisville. Kimberly’s work with this association allowed her to quickly become an expert in the real estate and home-related industry. This opened the door to a new career she never expected, and back in front of the camera.
In 2015, WBNA 21 asked her to host and produce a local home television show. Kimberly helped WBNA 21 build the show, “Your Kentuckiana Home”, from the ground up. In July of 2017, Kimberly started producing and hosting her own television show, “My Southern Home with Kimberly Greenwell”. The show quickly expanded to Nashville, TN in the fall of 2018.
For more information, visit www.mysouthernhometv.com.
AARON CRISLER
