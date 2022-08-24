BareOrganics Superfoods Expands It’s Organic, Health & Wellness Reach at CVS Stores Nationwide

BareOrganics

WR Group announced that its BareOrganics collection is broadening market visibility by expanding its organic product offerings at CVS stores nationwide.

This is a significant milestone for the brand, and we’re thrilled to expand our footprint with CVS shoppers. Our nutritious superfoods offer a fresh perspective on healthier nutrition habits.” — Renee Barch-Niles, EVP at WR Group

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA , UNITED STATES , August 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WR Group, one of the country’s leading global wellness companies, announced that its popular BareOrganics collection is broadening market visibility by expanding its organic product offerings at CVS stores nationwide.

Committed to providing simple, real nutrition for real people, BareOrganics enables you reach your health and wellness goals, feel energized, and delivers an extra boost of nutrition whenever you need it from the best raw, organic sources. “This is a significant milestone for the brand, and we’re thrilled to expand our footprint with CVS shoppers,” says Renee Barch-Niles, EVP at WR Group. “Our nutritious superfoods offer a fresh perspective on healthier nutrition habits, and we look forward to delivering a variety of delicious-tasting options to CVS customers.”

BareOrganics strives to keep up with the latest health and nutrition trends and be at the forefront of innovation based on the needs of its target consumers. “Our Metabolism and Energy Water Enhancers have become instant best-sellers, along with our popular Turmeric and Mushroom Immunity Powders,” says Barch-Niles. Now, CVS shoppers will have access to a multitude of BareOrganics products including the Digestion Superfood Water Enhancers, Marine Super Greens Blend Powder, Beet Root Powder, and Ashwagandha Root Powder. “Our goal is to provide families with smart, good-for you, good for the planet solutions to start and end their day on the right note,” says Barch-Niles.

BareOrganics brand items carried at CVS and other leading retailers range from $6.99 - $32.99.

For more information, please visit BareOrganics.com

About WR Group:

Founded in 2001, WR Group Consumer Health Brands has enriched the lives of consumers around the world and stood as a leader in health and wellness by introducing innovative products and solutions to the marketplace. Their extensive portfolio of brands is distributed throughout the United States and in more than 50 countries worldwide.

WR Group is known for its innovative brands in a variety of spaces across multiple health & wellness categories including diet, nutrition, vitamins, whole food powders, liquid botanicals, oral care, beauty, and overall personal wellness categories. Key brands to look for in your favorite retailers include BareOrganics Superfoods, Foligain Natural Hair Regrowth, Oralgen NuPearl Advanced Teeth Whitening and Probiogen Smart Spore Technology Probiotics. These are just a few of the brands that have become trusted by millions of consumers in the wellness space.