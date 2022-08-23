For the Los Angeles Chargers 2022 season, Bullseye Event Group will be converting a portion of the famed Hollywood Park Casino parking lot into the premier VIP tailgate experience for football fans. The location can't get any better as it is conveniently bordering Sofi Stadium's grounds, just a short walk to kick-off for Chargers fans. The Chargers VIP Tailgate boasts soft white leather couches, all you can eat food and open bar for 3 hours prior to the game and large LED screens to watch pre-game coverage and the early games.

INDIANAPOLIS, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bullseye Event Group is excited to announce the Chargers VIP Tailgate before every Los Angeles Chargers home game for the 2022 season!

For the Los Angeles Chargers 2022 season, Bullseye Event Group will be converting a portion of the famed Hollywood Park Casino parking lot into the premier VIP tailgate experience for football fans. The location can't get any better as it is conveniently bordering Sofi Stadium's grounds, just a short walk to kick-off for Chargers fans. The Chargers VIP Tailgate boasts soft white leather couches, all you can eat food and open bar for 3 hours prior to the game and large LED screens to watch pre-game coverage and the early games.

Described as an immersive culinary experience in itself – The Chargers VIP Tailgate menu is created by Food Network and award-winning celebrity chef, Aaron May. Chef May is known as one of the best caterers in the United States with support by guest appearances with other culinary titans including Todd English (James Beard Award Winning Chef), Antonia Lofasa (Top Chef, Iron Chef America), to name only a few.

"Los Angeles is the home of glitz and glamour and an international foodie town, so we're excited to bring some electricity to the Chargers VIP Tailgate for the 2022 season and let Aaron May and all our Celebrity Chefs deliver some of their best dishes and libations to fans in attendance", states Kyle Kinnett, Bullseye Event Group CEO.

Fans of all ages will enjoy a high-end luxurious tailgating experience with incredible all you can eat food and drinks before every regular season Chargers home game. Bullseye has elevated tailgating throughout the NFL and now we aim to bring that same elevated pre-game gameday experience at an affordable price for families, fans and corporate groups.

The Chef:

Food Network celebrity chef Aaron May leads Bullseye Event Group's culinary VIP Tailgate initiatives for each market. Chef Aaron May was classically trained in Paris at the Ecole Ritz Escoffier and a member of the Arizona Culinary Hall of Fame. May is routinely featured on signature Food Network staples such as Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives, Guy's Grocery Games, Guy's Big Bite and TLC's Best Food Ever.

The Venue:

The tailgate is located outside at Hollywood Park Casino next to SoFi stadium. Bullseye Event Group offers the easiest and most luxurious Chargers gameday experience out there. Equipped with multiple bars, soft leather lounge seating areas and plenty of TVs for your ESPN gameday coverage & early games, reserved tables for groups, Microsoft Xbox gaming stations for kids; it doesn't get any easier or better to get ready for the game.

The Details:

Located outside at Hollywood Park Casino

Open, top-shelf cocktail bar

Open beer and wine bars

Tailgate opens pen three hours prior to kickoff

Premium buffet exclusively created by Celebrity Chef Aaron May

Each home game Food Network Celebrity Chef Aaron May will collaborate with other celebrity chefs and prepare an incredible food experience for your Chargers VIP game day experience.

will collaborate with other celebrity chefs and prepare an incredible food experience for your Chargers VIP game day experience. Menu to include Menu to include red wine braised short rib steaks, mac and cheese, roasted vegetables, assorted hot sauce and barbecue sauce, Bullseye 12-hour pulled pork, twice cooked chicken wings two ways, taco and nacho fiesta, fresh doughnuts and gourmet waffle bar, hand tossed farmers market salads and passed entrees of gourmet cheeseburgers. Minor menu changes periodically.

Refreshments from Coca-Cola.

All ages are welcome.

Visits from Chargers Cheerleaders

soft leather couches

broadcasts of the early games

Microsoft Xbox gaming area inside the Chargers VIP tailgate.

Live auction on amazing, signed Los Angeles Chargers memorabilia.

About Bullseye Event Group:

Bullseye Event Group works in an official capacity with multiple NFL teams, NBA Teams and Universities as their official events and travel partner, the hospitality partner or tailgate partner.

Bullseye Event Group has earned a reputation as being an industry leader in event hospitality prior to some of the biggest sporting events in the United States. Best described as "culinary events," Bullseye's official VIP events offer the opportunity to both see and be seen by some of the biggest names in the entertainment and sporting industries.

Bullseye Event Group offers fans VIP experiences a secure, official source of travel, hotel, pre-game parties and game tickets. Bullseye Event Group also offers ongoing hospitality at its fully owned Bullseye Event Center in Downtown Indianapolis directly across the street from Lucas Oil Stadium. To learn more about Bullseye Event Group, visit BullseyeEventGroup.com or call 317-800-5689.

