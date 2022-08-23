Blockify Announces Lorne Gorber As New Chief Executive Officer

Nassau, Bahamas, Aug. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blockify Inc, an emerging Web3 technology company developing an interface that unlocks the world of Web3 and DeFi announces Lorne Gorber as the new Chief Executive Officer. Gorber will lead Blockify through product development and launch following the closing of a $2.2M seed round.



Effective August 17, 2022, Gorber was appointed after an extensive search by Blockify's Board of Directors. Gorber's relationship with Blockify stretches as far back as 2020. Since those early days, Gorber has aided Blockify as a confidante and strategic adviser. He officially joined the company in 2021, sitting on the Board of Advisors.

"Blockify is an exceptional team that strives to deliver an innovative and simplified Web3 interface," said Diego Czul, Technology Advisor, Blockify. "I couldn't be more proud of what we've accomplished. Lorne's leadership and success speak for themselves, and I'm confident he's the right choice to lead Blockify through this next growth phase."

Gorber has helped some of the world's largest companies realize synergies, increase efficiencies and unlock value by connecting strategic management initiatives with actionable insights. Gorber brings 15+ years of experience in managerial and communication roles, he is recognized as an effective leader with the ability to synthesize complexity into simple solutions. Gorber joins Blockify from CGI Inc., where he was Executive Vice-President of Investor & Public Relations.

"I am thrilled to be joining Blockify at such an exciting time for the company," said Gorber. "Blockify is developing a word-class platform that will increase the pace of Web3 adoption. Web3 is not accessible- It is too hard to find reliable, easy-to-understand information. If we want Web3 to live up to its promise of giving people full control over their assets, this must change."

About Blockify

Blockify is a project that enables anyone, anywhere in the world to access a suite of new products and services built on the backbone of decentralized finance (DeFi) and Web3. By combining a simple, user-centered design with a powerful tech stack that aggregates data and information from our web3 verification portal, Blockify offers users a single point of entry for managing their digital assets and interacting with Web3.

Blockify was founded in 2021 with the mission to empower more people around the world with efficient, permission-less, and transparent services.

