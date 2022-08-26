Submit Release
Guyana’s Minister of Finance to Address Inaugural Gala of the Canada-Guyana Chamber of Commerce

Dr. Ashni Singh will speak about the economic & social transformation of Guyana, including business opportunities for Canadians

The Gala promises to be a great business and social networking opportunity for anyone with an interest in Guyana,”
— Winston Kassim, Co-Chair, CGCC

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, August 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Hon. Dr. Ashni Singh, Guyana’s Minister of Finance, will deliver the keynote address at the upcoming inaugural Gala of the Canada-Guyana Chamber of Commerce. The Gala and fundraiser will take place on September 24th at the Hilton Markham Suites Hotel in the Greater Toronto Area.

This event will bring together entrepreneurs from varied sectors including agriculture, financial services, advanced manufacturing, information and communications technology, oil and gas, clean technology, aviation, hospitality, and the service industry. It will also attract many leading figures from the more than 85,000 Canadian-Guyanese citizens who call Canada home.

“The Gala promises to be a great business and social networking opportunity for anyone with an interest in Guyana,” said Winston Kassim, the Canadian-based Co-Chair of the Chamber. “We are honoured that Minister Singh has chosen our event to speak about the economic and social transformation taking place in Guyana, and the recent initiatives by the Government to make it easier to do business in one of the fastest growing countries in the world.”

As Minister of Finance, Dr. Singh represents Guyana on the Boards of Governors of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the World Bank Group, the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), and the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB). This is Dr. Singh’s third term as the country’s Minister of Finance, a post he held from 2006 to 2015, and again starting in November 2020.

Several elected officials and members of the diplomatic corps are expected to attend the Gala, including His Excellency Mark Berman, Canada’s High Commissioner to Guyana and Suriname.

There are still sponsorship opportunities available for the Gala, as well as tickets to attend. Individual tickets are available for $200 per person, and tables of 10 for $150 per person. For more information about tickets and sponsorship opportunities, please call Fareed Amin at 647-963-8757.

The Canada-Guyana Chamber of Commerce, established in 2020, to strengthen trade and investment opportunities between Canada and Guyana, is a non-partisan entity. The Chamber is Chaired by Mr. Anand Beharry (Guyana), with Winston Kassim (Canada) serving as Co-Chair. To become a member of the Chamber, visit https://cgcc.gy/memberships/ .

