PayMore Shaking up the Franchise Industry with Record Year of Growth

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, August 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the restaurant industry still struggling with labor and supply chain issues, and inflation leading consumers to cut back, PayMore, the leading buy-sell-trade electronics retailer is one of the most attractive franchises for 2022, evidenced by the brands record year of growth.

Experienced restaurant franchisees and multi-unit operators looking to diversify their portfolios are flocking to PayMore. With the brands low startup costs, small store footprint and strong unit economics it’s a solid investment today and for the future.

Working in partnership with Fransmart, the leader in franchise development for emerging brands, PayMore has enjoyed its biggest year of growth in company history during 2022. PayMore closed 2021 with four stores and five in development. Today PayMore has four locations, with six more slated to open by the end of the year and 12 in development nationwide. PayMore will close 2022 with stores in the Northeast, South, Midwest and Southwest.

“PayMore’s strong numbers and ease of operations tell the story of why this is one of the hottest franchises of the year,” said Fransmart CEO Dan Rowe.

To help manage the company’s continued growth, PayMore recently hired Matt Dybing as its CFO. Dybing is an experienced CPA who works with fast-growing brands to provide in-depth financial analysis to help the business increase profits and leverage their cash flow to grow exponentially.

Founded in 2011, PayMore is the fast-growing, local brick-and-mortar franchise in a unique industry that combines e-commerce with electronics sales and trade-ins. From smartphones and gaming systems to computers and tech gadgets, electronics sales are one of the hottest markets with high customer retention rates, growing margins and low overhead. Each PayMore location receives dedicated support for its upscale spin on retail resale, delivering clean stores filled with high-quality merchandise.

Some key advantages of owning a PayMore franchise include:

• Strong unit economics. Gross Sales of $1,551,001 for franchise-operated PayMore store

• Low start-up costs; Low operating costs

• Multiple-revenue streams

• Model that thrives in different economic conditions

• Environmentally conscious business

• Industry leading POS

• Strong support

Beyond its unique, integrated proprietary inventory platform, the brand continues to disrupt the retail industry with its commitment to tech and innovation. PayMore was recently named to FranServe’s 2022 FRAN-TASTIC 500 brands. This award recognizes brands that go above and beyond the norm by helping people fulfill their dreams of business ownership through franchising.

About PayMore:

PayMore is the fastest, easiest and safest way for people to buy, sell and trade electronics in their community. What started as a small storefront on Long Island has quickly grown into the fastest growing electronics start-up in the country. For consumers, PayMore has legitimized the old “pawn shop” concept into a safe, clean, attractive boutique retail experience. For more information, visit https://fransmart.com/paymore/



About Fransmart:

Fransmart is the global leader in franchise development, selling over 5,000 franchises worldwide and turning emerging restaurant concepts into national and global brands for 20 years. Company Founder Dan Rowe identified and grew brands like Five Guys Burgers & Fries, QDOBA Mexican Grill and The Halal Guys from 1-5 unit businesses to the powerhouse chains they are today. Fransmart’s current and past franchise development portfolio brands have opened thousands of restaurants globally. Fransmart and their partner brands are committed to franchise development growth. Follow Fransmart on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube. For more information, visit www.fransmart.com.

