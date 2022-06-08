Nomoo New American Burgers Expands its Plant-Based Burger Concept Nationally

Try and taste the difference between nomoo burgers and beef burgers nomoo logo Nothing beats a nomoo plant-based burger and shake

Famed vegan burger joint teams up with leading franchise development company Fransmart to take its fast casual diner from L.A. to cities across the U.S.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, June 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- nomoo new American burgers has teamed up with leading franchise development company, Fransmart, to expand its plant-based burger concept nationally. Following an inaugural year of success at its Los Angeles flagship in the site where Johnny Rockets was born on Melrose Ave., nomoo intends to revolutionize the classic burger joint as demand for more plant-based offerings heats up.

Fransmart, the franchise development company known for growing emerging concepts into national brands - including Five Guys, The Halal Guys, QDOBA and more – will leverage its best-in-class sales and marketing strategy to accelerate nomoo’s national expansion.

“Nomoo was born from the idea that fast-food favorites can be 100% plant-based without sacrificing flavor – following a wildly successful first year at our flagship location, I’m intent on pioneering the shift toward better-for-you fast food by growing nomoo to thousands of locations across the U.S.,” said founder George Montagu Brown. “It only made sense to partner with the best in the business, so I teamed up with Dan Rowe and his team at Fransmart to help grow nomoo the same way he did Five Guys. One taste of our signature nomoo burger and fries and he was sold.”

With plant-based food a $29.4 billion industry (Bloomberg Report) and 71% of consumers (Dataessentials) interested in ordering meatless and dairy free dishes at a restaurant, the future of fast casual is plant-based, and nomoo new American burgers is poised to lead the category with its innovative and delicious menu offering and a long runway for growth.

“I’ve been searching for a standout plant-based restaurant concept with all the ingredients for franchise success including taste, innovation, personality, strong sales performance and a large runway for growth,” said Dan Rowe, CEO of Fransmart. “Nomoo is the real deal – not just reimagining America’s favorite food with a fully plant-based spin, it has cracked the code of creating innovative comfort foods delicious enough to convert even the biggest meat lover.”

With its proprietary recipes, diners taste the difference with the first bite of the classic nomoo burger, hot chick’n or nomoo wings. nomoo easily turns into a “habit” restaurant, not just for vegans, but meat-lovers alike. For franchisees, nomoo offers a concept that is highly profitable with simplified operations and systems.

“Customers vote with their wallet, and they love this food as you can see with the high sales,” said Rowe. “The first location already does more in sales than a Five Guys in half the space. George is a savvy serial entrepreneur who has engineered a replicable concept with high volume in half the space and half the labor.”

nomoo is currently accepting franchising inquiries from entrepreneurs excited about joining the plant-based revolution and getting in on the ground floor of a brand destined for an international presence. Prospective franchisees can find more information on getting in on the ground floor of nomoo here, https://fransmart.com/eatnomoo/

About nomoo:

nomoo is the fastest-growing plant-based fast casual concept in the United States. With its proprietary recipes, nomoo is changing mind’s about plant-based eating one bite at a time. Founded by serial entrepreneur George Montagu Brown, nomoo offers franchisees an opportunity to be a part of the revolution in fast-casual dining with a concept that offers attractive start-up costs, easy operations, strong unit economics and franchisor support. To learn more about nomoo visit https://fransmart.com/eatnomoo/

About Fransmart:

Fransmart is the global leader in franchise development, selling over 5,000 franchises worldwide and turning emerging restaurant concepts into national and global brands for 20 years. Company Founder Dan Rowe identified and grew brands like Five Guys Burgers & Fries, QDOBA Mexican Grill and The Halal Guys from 1-5 unit businesses to the powerhouse chains they are today. Fransmart’s current and past franchise development portfolio brands have opened thousands of restaurants globally. Fransmart and their partner brands are committed to franchise development growth. Follow Fransmart on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube. For more information, visit www.fransmart.com.