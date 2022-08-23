8/23/2022

**PHOTO RELEASE**

CFO Jimmy Patronis Presents Resolution Highlighting Fire Prevention Week

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Today, during a meeting of the Florida Cabinet, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and State Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis proclaimed, October 9-15, 2022, as Fire Prevention Week with a Cabinet Resolution highlighting the State of Florida’s interest in fostering public safety and fire prevention. The theme for the 2022 Fire Prevention Week is “Fire won’t wait. Plan your escape.”

CFO Jimmy Patronis said, “As Florida’s State Fire Marshal, I was pleased to present this resolution at today’s Florida Cabinet meeting to promote fire safety, prevention, and preparedness. Every year, more than two thousand Americans have died due to said, “As Florida’s State Fire Marshal, I was pleased to present this resolution at today’s Florida Cabinet meeting to promote fire safety, prevention, and preparedness. Every year, more than two thousand Americans have died due to home fires . That’s why I encourage all Floridians to educate themselves on the different sounds of smoke and carbon monoxide alarms. Knowing what to do when an alarm sounds can mean the difference between a safe escape – and a tragedy. It’s important for you and your family to prepare now so you can prevent fire-related tragedies in the future. Fire won’t wait. Plan your escape!”

RESOLUTION



WHEREAS, the State of Florida is committed to ensuring the safety and security of all those living in and visiting our state; and , the State of Florida is committed to ensuring the safety and security of all those living in and visiting our state; and

WHEREAS, fire is a serious public safety concern both locally and nationally with homes being the locations where people are at greatest risk from fire; and

WHEREAS, home fires caused 2,265 civilian deaths in the United States in 2021, according to the National Fire Protection Association® (NFPA®), and fire departments in the United States responded to 356,500 home fires; and

WHEREAS, smoke alarms sense smoke well before you can, alerting you to dangers in the event of a fire in which you may have as little as two minutes to escape safely; and

WHEREAS, working smoke alarms cut the risk of dying in reported home fires in half; and

WHEREAS, Florida residents should assure everyone in the home recognizes the sound of smoke alarms and knows how to respond accordingly; and

WHEREAS, Florida residents who have planned and practiced a home fire escape plan are more prepared and will therefore be more likely to survive a fire; and

WHEREAS, Florida residents will make sure their smoke and carbon monoxide (CO) alarms meet the needs of all their family members, including those with sensory or physical disabilities; and

WHEREAS, Florida first responders are dedicated to reducing the occurrence of home fires and home fire injuries through prevention and protection education; and

WHEREAS, Florida residents that are responsive to public education measures are better able to take personal steps to increase their safety from fire, especially in their homes; and

WHEREAS, the 2022 Fire Prevention WeekTM theme: “Fire won’t wait. Plan your escapeTM,” effectively serves to remind us of the importance of having a home fire escape plan.

NOW THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED that the Governor and Cabinet of the State of Florida do hereby proclaim October 9-15, 2022, as

FIRE PREVENTION WEEK

in the State of Florida and urge all Floridians and visitors alike to plan and practice a home fire escape for Fire Prevention Week 2022 and to support the many public safety activities and efforts of Florida’s fire and emergency services.

WHEREFORE, the Governor and Cabinet of the State of Florida have hereunto subscribed their names and have caused the Official Seal of the State of Florida to be hereunto affixed in the City of Tallahassee on the 23rd day of August 2022.



