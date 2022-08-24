Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology Recognized as Best Value & Top School for Internships, Science Labs
Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology's New Academic Building that has new design spaces, chemistry and biochemistry labs, classrooms, a food science lab, and collaborative workspaces.
Student surveys gave the private STEM college high marks for career services, science lab facilities, residence halls, and student support/counseling services
We’re especially encouraged to see The Princeton Review give us our highest rankings in the areas of science facilities, career services, student support and counselor services, and residence life.”TERRE HAUTE, INDIANA, UNITED STATES, August 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology has received all-time top rankings for its career services, science lab facilities, faculty accessibility, residence halls, and student support and counseling services – elements making the institute a Best Value College, with a strong return on investment, as selected by The Princeton Review.
— Robert A. Coons, President, Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology
The education services company annually surveys students to develop rankings in 50 categories covering areas within academic offerings, cost/financial aid, career placement, graduation rates, and student debt.
This year, Rose-Hulman earned top-20 rankings and distinctions in the following categories:
• No. 1 – Best Schools for Internships (Private Schools)
• No. 1 – Best Science Lab Facilities
• No. 3 – Best Career Services
• No. 3 – Best Student Support and Counseling Services
• No. 5 – Best College Dorms
• No. 6 – Best Career Placement (Private Schools)
• No. 6 – Best Run Colleges
• No. 12 – Best Value Colleges w/o Aid (Private Schools)
• No. 20 – Best Value Colleges (Private Schools)
• Best Value Colleges
• Best Midwestern Colleges
These are reasons why Rose-Hulman was once again chosen to be featured in the 2023 edition of The Princeton Review’s “The Best 388 Colleges” book.
Featuring direct quotes from students, Rose-Hulman’s profile begins with the statement: “Rose-Hulman … earns its ‘reputation as an excellent undergraduate engineering school’ with a combination of strong academics and ‘personal attention, small class sizes, and a family atmosphere,’ a rarity among tech schools.”
Rose-Hulman President Robert A. Coons acknowledged the latest rankings highlight the continued investment in campus programs and facilities.
“We’re especially encouraged to see The Princeton Review give us our highest rankings in the areas of science facilities, career services, student support and counselor services, and residence life,” Coons said. “Last year’s opening of the New Academic Building greatly enhanced our chemistry and biochemistry labs, bringing them up to the high quality of facilities in our other academic departments. Meanwhile, enhancements to our career services, counseling and residence life areas continue to support our institutional goal of providing a student-centric undergraduate education in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.”
Rose-Hulman is consistently recognized for its return on investment and providing a best value. At least 94% of Rose-Hulman students complete one internship, co-op or research experience during their college careers, with 70% having two experiences. The 10-year placement rate for all graduates is 98% within six months of Commencement.
The Princeton Review Editor-in-Chief Rob Franek states, "Our selection of the colleges in this (“The Best 388 Colleges”) book is based on our opinion of their academic offerings. We recommend each one as an academically outstanding choice for an applicant. Our ranking lists, however, are not based on our opinions of the colleges. They’re entirely based on what the schools’ own students have told us about their experiences at them.”
About Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology
Founded in 1874, Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology is dedicated to preparing its students with the world’s best undergraduate science, engineering and mathematics education in an environment infused with innovation, intellectual rigor and individualized attention. The institute is consistently recognized nationally as an elite STEM school for distinctions that include faculty excellence, return on investment, value-added, and career services. Career placement is near 100 percent year after year. Located in Terre Haute, Indiana, Rose-Hulman has an enrollment of more than 2,000 students. Learn more at rose-hulman.edu.
