Powerful E-Bike Motor Revealed

Powerful E-Bike Motor Powerstorm E-Bike Motor in Optibike R17 Optibike R22 WIth Powerstorm Motor

Developed in the United States by Optibike, this motor has the highest power to weight of any E-Bike motor in production today.

Our new Powerstorm MBB represents the culmination of over 25 years of E-Bike design experience and shows the American creativity is alive and well.” — Jim Turner

PAONIA , COLORADO, USA, August 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Optibike, Americas oldest E-Bike Company has released details of its new Powerstorm MBB Electric Bicycle mid drive motor. The new Powerstorm, has the highest power to weight and volmume of any E-bike mid drive motor in the world. The compact and light weight design results in E-bikes that handle better and have larger batteries.

The Powerstorm MBB has over 5X the power of the popular Bosch Performance Line CX motors or other motors made by Shimano and Yamaha.. It also has 2.25 X the torque of the Bosch or Shimano system for a better riding experience. The Powerstorm has 2500 watts of boost power and 1750 watts of continuous power. It weighs just 4kgs and is hand built in Colorado.

Optibike is able to build motors that are far more powerful than the Bosch or Shimano motors in production today. Optibike credits their ability to do this because of American Ingenuity and their vast decades long experience in E-bike design.

With Porsche entering the E-bike motor market with the formation of Porsche ebike Performance GmbH, it will be interesting to see if they can build performance motors that equal the new Powerstorm. For now, the Powerstorm is in a class of its own.

The Powerstorm motor is now available exclusively on Optibike's Elite Line of E-Bikes, which include the R22 Everest E-Bike

