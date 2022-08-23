Discover The Silicon Beach Film Festival This Fall With Independent Films From Around the Globe

Silicon Beach Film Festival 2022 dates and venues Hollywood Screenings for independent filmmakers.

MARINA DEL REY, CA, UNITED STATES, August 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Now in its seventh year, The Silicon Beach Film Festival 2022 serves artists in the film industry such as independent filmmakers, writers, directors, and actors. The festival will screen short films and feature films in Hollywood at the TCL Chinese 6 Theatres beginning on Friday, September 9th through Thursday, September the 15th. The festival will host an opening night kick- off party on Thursday, September the 8th, as well as a closing night awards party.

Please visit the official festival website at www.siliconbeachfilmfestival.com for updates. "We are very excited to be having the festival in Hollywood, and we are encouraging filmmakers to participate and submit their latest films on FilmFreeway", said Jon Gursha, Festival Director. Silicon Beach Film Festival Submissions are open on FilmFreeway https://filmfreeway.com/SiliconBeachFilmFestival

The Silicon Beach Film Festival allows movie lovers to see new films revolving around interesting topics, themes, and genres which are unusual to local theaters. Some of the films raise awareness about trending issues. “This years festival provides the audience with diverse films and topics and will be screening shorts and features” said Peter Greene, Program Director. In addition, the festival is lots of fun, and it's a great place to network. Ticket sales for the Silicon Beach Film Festival are still available online or at the venue. For Silicon Beach Film Festival Tickets https://www.siliconbeachfilmfestival.com/tickets

About Silicon Beach Film Festival

The Silicon Beach Film Festival was founded in 2016 by John Gursha, Festival Director, and co-founded by Peter Greene, Program Director, as a festival for independent filmmakers to showcase their works in high quality cinematic screening venues. Silicon Beach Film Festival is a registered trademark, For more information, please visit https://www.siliconbeachfilmfestival.com/.