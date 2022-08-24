Payments for Texas Blockchain Summit Now Available Via Bitcoin and Ethereum
I’m now pleased to announce that the Texas Blockchain Summit--through integration with PayPal--will accept payment for sponsorships and ticket services via multiple cryptocurrencies."”AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, August 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Approximately two weeks ago PayPal announced that US account holders could now transfer, send and receive cryptocurrency via Pay Pal.
“I’m now pleased to announce that the Texas Blockchain Summit--through integration with PayPal--will accept payment for sponsorships and ticket services via multiple cryptocurrencies—including and especially Bitcoin,” said Lee Bratcher, president and founder of the Texas Blockchain Council.
With the passage of H.B. 4474 and H.B. 1576, legislation that recognizes virtual currency, there’s little doubt that states like Texas continue to take the lead and fill the gaps for business leaders and politicians alike. Now with the ability to purchase tickets and pay for sponsorships at checkout via cryptocurrency, the event and the council continue to evolve steadily to the next level.
Beyond transactional capabilities during online checkout, the Texas Blockchain Summit also stands out from other conferences via an ambitious two-day agenda.
Day One of the Summit includes industry-focused panels highlighting Bitcoin Treasury Management, Bitcoin Mining Hardware Backed Financing, Smart Contracts and DAOs, ERCOT – Demand Response, Crypto Tax Accounting and Insurance, Building on Lightning, Energy Generation, and Off-Grid Mining.
Day Two speakers like Forward party leader Andrew Yang, CFTC Commissioner Caroline Pham, and Representative Tom Emmer will join business and thought-leaders like Caitlyn Long, Nathan Nichols, and Peter McCormack as well as Texas state senators and representatives to discuss lessons learned and best practices all less than one mile away from the state capitol.
The sessions promise to deliver some of the most thought-compelling and provoking integrations of federal and Texas-oriented policy discussions one could imagine. The event will occur at the AT&T Hotel Conference Center in Austin, Texas on November 17 and 18.
For more details please visit the Texas Blockchain Summit website here: https://www.texasblockchainsummit.org/
For a limited time only, with the purchase of an Annual Membership to the Texas Blockchain Council you will be able to purchase up to 2 discounted general admission passes for the Texas Blockchain Summit (restrictions apply). The promotion applies when an all-new membership is purchased and processed for the Texas Blockchain Council during the month of August 2022 and corresponding passes to the Texas Blockchain Summit are also purchased during the month of August 2022. No time extensions or exceptions will be considered. Thank you for your patronage. Eligibility for the aforementioned promotion does include PayPal purchases paid for with cryptocurrency. Contact the Texas Blockchain Council for details.
