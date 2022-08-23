Submit Release
Charges filed in May 29 Missouri River boating fatality

LOGAN - The Harrison County Attorney’s Office has charged Garret Vanderheiden, 22, of Fremont, Neb., on Aug. 22, with involuntary manslaughter, a class D felony, and boating while intoxicated – first offense, a serious misdemeanor, for the boating incident on May 29, that resulted in the death of Emma Olsen, 20, of Omaha.

Vanderheiden is accused of being the operator of a 30-foot red and white Scarab that sank in the Missouri River, near Mondamin, Iowa. The charges are the result of an extensive investigation by Iowa conservation officers. 

Note: A criminal charge is merely an accusation. The defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

