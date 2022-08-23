JOHNSON CONTROLS RECEIVES ISASECURE CERTIFICATION THROUGH EXIDA
This certification shows compliance with best cybersecurity practices in the industry and is a big step to make our buildings safer and more secure.”SELLERSVILLE, PA, USA, August 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global leader in industrial automation cybersecurity certification, exida, has announced that Johnson Controls, the global leader for smart, healthy and sustainable buildings, has earned their third ISASecure Component Security Assurance Certification (CSA) for their YORK YMC2 Centrifugal Chiller.
— Mike Medoff,
Defining the new standard in chiller technology, the YORK YMC2 Chiller is equipped to offer wideset operational range, while minimizing downtime. Designed with sustainability in mind, the YORK YMC2 chiller offers the market a certified chiller with the versatility to perform under extreme, demanding conditions.
“With their third chiller cybersecurity certification from exida, Johnson Controls continues to show focused leadership in the smart building equipment industry,” adds Mike Medoff, director of exida Certification. “This certification shows compliance with best cybersecurity practices in the industry and is a big step to make our buildings safer and more secure.”
With an internationally recognized ISASecure certification from exida, Johnson Controls provides customers with the assurance that their product is safely and securely performing in conditions that would normally shut down other chillers.
Working to minimize emissions while making the most of the energy used, the YMC2 chiller requires less energy consumption, reducing the energy production and the resulting carbon emissions. Characterized as one of the most fully integrated and optimized chillers available in the market, it was important for Johnson Controls to choose a highly recognized and respected certification body such as exida for the certification of this chiller.
“The YORK YMC² chiller product certification is the third centrifugal chiller model in our full portfolio of chillers to receive the ISA Secure CSA Cybersecurity Certification joining our YK and YZ chiller models that were the first chillers to receive this certification in November 2021” said Joe Villani, director of Controls engineering, Johnson Controls. “It demonstrates Johnson Controls leadership and commitment to proactively serving our customer’s needs today and in the future. This security certification through exida enables us to further expand the services offered to our customers.”
About exida:
Founded in 1999 by several of the world's top reliability and safety experts, exida is the world’s leading product certification and knowledge company specializing in automation system safety, alarm management, cybersecurity, and availability. With over 20 locations worldwide, exida's global presence ensures there is always someone close by ready to help your team be successful.
Companies around the world turn to exida for help and guidance related to functional safety, alarm management, and control system cybersecurity standards implementation.
Our team of industry leading engineers have over 500 years of combined knowledge, with extensive experience in Chemical, Petro-Chemical, Oil & Gas, Subsea, Metals and Mining, Pharmaceutical, Pulp & Paper, Power Utilities, Automotive, Robotics, and Machinery applications. This unique combination of technical depth and hands on experience enables exida to provide practical solutions to address your most difficult challenges.
About Johnson Controls:
At Johnson Controls (NYSE:JCI), we transform the environments where people live, work, learn and play. As the global leader in smart, healthy and sustainable buildings, our mission is to reimagine the performance of buildings to serve people, places and the planet.
Building on a proud history of nearly 140 years of innovation, we deliver the blueprint of the future for industries such as healthcare, schools, data centers, airports, stadiums, manufacturing and beyond through OpenBlue, our comprehensive digital offering.
Today, with a global team of 100,000 experts in more than 150 countries, Johnson Controls offers the world`s largest portfolio of building technology and software as well as service solutions from some of the most trusted names in the industry.
