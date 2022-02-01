Submit Release
News Search

There were 919 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,871 in the last 365 days.

FUJI ELECTRIC ACHIEVES SIL 3 CERTIFICATION FOR FCX-AIV SERIES

Fuji Electric has clearly demonstrated a very high quality design process that meets the rigorous IEC 61508 requirements”
— Kiyoshi Takai, exida Evaluating Assessor.
SELLERSVILLE, PA, USA, February 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sellersville, PA: The global leader in functional safety certification for the process industries, exida, has certified Fuji Electric’s FCX-AIV Pressure Transmitters & Differential Pressure Transmitters for Safety Integrity Level (SIL) 3 capability per IEC 61508: 2010.

"Fuji Electric has clearly demonstrated a very high quality design process that meets the rigorous IEC 61508 requirements, “says Kiyoshi Takai, exida Evaluating Assessor. “They have a thorough development process which helps ensure the delivery of products that achieve high levels of functional safety.”

The FCX Series transmitters were introduced in 1989 and have an installed base of more than 1.5 million. The FCX-AIV Series is the latest transmitter model demonstrating improved accuracy and long-term stability. The FCX-AIV Series provides superior reliability, simplified user operation, expanded menu structure, and reduced size and weight.
About exida

exida is a certification and system consulting firm specializing in safety critical/high availability automation systems, control system cybersecurity, and alarm management. exida has performed more process control safety certifications than any other company worldwide. exida’s main offices are located in Sellersville, PA, USA and Munich, Germany, with subsidiary offices in Ireland, Canada, India, Japan, Mexico, United Arab Emirates, China, Singapore, South Africa, and the United Kingdom.

About Fuji Electric

Fuji Electric is a Japanese energy and environment business company, Fuji Electric is committed to thoroughly exercising synergies between its core power semiconductor and power electronics technologies. By combining high-quality equipment employing key devices with engineering services, optimal control technologies, and IoT technologies developed through frontline operations, we will make contributions to the creation of a responsible and sustainable society in industrial and social infrastructure fields.

Richard Smith
exida
+1 2154531720
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

You just read:

FUJI ELECTRIC ACHIEVES SIL 3 CERTIFICATION FOR FCX-AIV SERIES

Distribution channels: Chemical Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.