FUJI ELECTRIC ACHIEVES SIL 3 CERTIFICATION FOR FCX-AIV SERIES
Fuji Electric has clearly demonstrated a very high quality design process that meets the rigorous IEC 61508 requirements”SELLERSVILLE, PA, USA, February 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sellersville, PA: The global leader in functional safety certification for the process industries, exida, has certified Fuji Electric’s FCX-AIV Pressure Transmitters & Differential Pressure Transmitters for Safety Integrity Level (SIL) 3 capability per IEC 61508: 2010.
— Kiyoshi Takai, exida Evaluating Assessor.
"Fuji Electric has clearly demonstrated a very high quality design process that meets the rigorous IEC 61508 requirements, “says Kiyoshi Takai, exida Evaluating Assessor. “They have a thorough development process which helps ensure the delivery of products that achieve high levels of functional safety.”
The FCX Series transmitters were introduced in 1989 and have an installed base of more than 1.5 million. The FCX-AIV Series is the latest transmitter model demonstrating improved accuracy and long-term stability. The FCX-AIV Series provides superior reliability, simplified user operation, expanded menu structure, and reduced size and weight.
About exida
exida is a certification and system consulting firm specializing in safety critical/high availability automation systems, control system cybersecurity, and alarm management. exida has performed more process control safety certifications than any other company worldwide. exida’s main offices are located in Sellersville, PA, USA and Munich, Germany, with subsidiary offices in Ireland, Canada, India, Japan, Mexico, United Arab Emirates, China, Singapore, South Africa, and the United Kingdom.
About Fuji Electric
Fuji Electric is a Japanese energy and environment business company, Fuji Electric is committed to thoroughly exercising synergies between its core power semiconductor and power electronics technologies. By combining high-quality equipment employing key devices with engineering services, optimal control technologies, and IoT technologies developed through frontline operations, we will make contributions to the creation of a responsible and sustainable society in industrial and social infrastructure fields.
