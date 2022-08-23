New York Festivals Rebrands Global Awards as NYF Health

NYF Health Ad Campaign Created by Ogilvy Health NYF Health Executive Jury President, Adam Hessel, CCO, Ogivly Health

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, August 23, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- The New York Festivals Global Awards will officially relaunch as NYF Health and open for entries on October 17th, 2022.After a multi-year Covid-induced hiatus, New York Festivals will shine the spotlight once again on Healthcare, Wellness, and Pharmaceutical advertising. The newly updated competition, NYF Health, will celebrate excellence within the Healthcare and Pharmaceutical industry.Ogilvy Health New York’s creative team, led by CCO Adam Hessel, recognized that New York Festivals has been celebrating creative Healthcare campaigns for a long, long time. Their creativity and support during the rebranding process, led to their humorous relaunch campaign for NYF Health. The print campaign, “We were into Health when New York wasn’t”, encapsulates the longevity of New York Festivals and its relationship with Healthcare advertising and marketing. Visit: https://www.nyfhealth.com/ to view the campaign.The soon-to-be- launched NYF competition will continue the Global Awards previous mission of awarding ground-breaking campaigns for Healthcare and Pharmaceutical brands that creatively and successfully engage consumers, patients, and HCPs.NYF’s Advertising Awards Executive Director, Scott Rose is at the helm of this newly rebranded competition.“NYF Health will honor creative and inspired Healthcare and Pharma work from around the globe. With the relaunch of our healthcare competition NYF will once again provide entrants with a platform to celebrate those campaigns of distinction within the healthcare sphere.” Scott Rose, Executive Director, NYF Health.In the forefront of supporting the relaunch of NYF’s Healthcare competition is Ogilvy Health New York’s Chief Creative Officer Adam Hessel. His stellar reputation and industry perspective have provided NYF with a critical 360-degree view of healthcare from a creative/strategic marketer’s point of view.“One of the first awards shows I was exposed to while coming up in the business was the NYF’s, so committing time to support the NYF Health Show relaunch was an easy choice. Truly great creative work should always be celebrated. Supporting the really wonderful Healthcare & Pharma work out there means more great creative work to come in the future and NYF is a part of that,” said Adam Hessel, Chief Creative Officer of Ogilvy Health.As the Executive Jury President for the 2023 NYF Health competition Adam will champion the competition and ensure that the NYF Health Jury is populated with the innovators within the Healthcare industry.“My goal and responsibility is to make sure we have the best and most qualified jurors from the past, present and future judging the work. This will ensure we maintain the highest standards and celebrate not just the best of the best work today but will also set the bar for how future creative work will be evaluated,” said Adam.David Sable, host of NYF’s Creativity from the Other Side recently interviewed NYF Health Executive Jury President, Adam Hessel, CCO, Ogilvy Health, visit https://www.nyfhealth.com/ to view this new episode.For more information on the 2023 NYF Health competition, visit: https://www.nyfhealth.com/ About New York Festivals: New York FestivalsCelebrating the World’s Best Work since 1957Advertising AwardsAME AwardsBowery AwardsNYF Health AwardsRadio AwardsTV & Film AwardsEntries to each of the competitions are judged around the world by panels of peers in their respective industries. For more information, visit: www.newyorkfestivals.com About Ogilvy HealthOgilvy Health is focused on driving superior outcomes in the ever-changing healthcareenvironment, an increasingly complex and evolving marketplace. We inspire brands and people to impact the world by keeping our audiences’ health and wellness needs at the center of every touchpoint. Ogilvy Health delivers insight, creativity, innovation, and engagement solutions for all healthcare stakeholders, patients, and consumers across the healthcare continuum. Through borderless creativity—operating, innovating, and creating at the intersection of talent and capabilities— Advertising, Experience, Public Relations, Health, and Consulting work fluidly across 131 offices in 93 countries to bring forth world-class creative solutions for our clients. For more information, visit OgilvyHealth.com, or follow Ogilvy Health on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.

