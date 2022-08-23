Missouri Court of Appeals, Southern District now accepting applications for rotating law clerk position (05/06/2019)

06 May 2019

ROTATING LAW CLERK

The Missouri Court of Appeals, Southern District, is seeking a qualified individual for the position of rotating law clerk. To be considered, an applicant must be a graduate of an accredited law school and must have taken or be eligible to take the Missouri Bar Examination. The current salary is $49,116 per year.

To apply, submit a cover letter, resume, writing sample, and law school transcript by May 20, 2019, to craig.street@courts.mo.gov or Craig Street, Clerk, Missouri Court of Appeals, 300 S John Q Hammons Pkwy Suite 300, Springfield MO 65806.

