Missouri Court of Appeals, Southern District now accepting applications for rotating law clerk position (02/08/2019)

Missouri Court of Appeals, Southern District now accepting applications for rotating law clerk position

08 February 2019


ROTATING LAW CLERK

The Missouri Court of Appeals, Southern District, is seeking a qualified individual for the position of rotating law clerk, to begin on or after March 18, 2019.  To be considered, an applicant must be a graduate of an accredited law school and must have taken or be eligible to take the Missouri Bar Examination.  The salary is $49,116 per year.

To apply, submit a cover letter, resume, writing sample, and law school transcript by March 1, 2019, to craig.street@courts.mo.gov or Craig Street, Clerk, Missouri Court of Appeals, 300 S John Q Hammons Pkwy Suite 300, Springfield MO 65806.

