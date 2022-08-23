Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, to hold court at Missouri Boys and Girls State (05/27/2009)

27 May 2009





May 27, 2009 KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Chief Judge Thomas H. Newton announced today that the Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, will convene court twice next month at the University of Central Missouri in Warrensburg, Missouri at Hendricks Hall on the Central Missouri campus. The Court will hold oral arguments at 1:30 p.m., Tuesday, June 16, in conjunction with Missouri Boys State, and at 2:30 p.m., Monday, June 22, in conjunction with Missouri Girls State.

A three-judge panel – consisting of Judge Joseph M. Ellis and Judge James E. Welsh of the Western District and Judge Zel M. Fischer of the Supreme Court of Missouri – will hear oral argument at the Boys State session. A second three-judge panel – consisting of Judge Lisa White Hardwick of the Western District, Judge Patricia Breckenridge of the Supreme Court of Missouri and Judge Jacqueline Cook, presiding judge of the 17th Judicial Circuit (Cass and Johnson counties) – will hear oral argument at the Girls State session.

Newton explained that the cases are appeals from trials previously held in area circuit courts. The judges will hear attorneys argue whether the trials had errors that should cause them to be retried, or the trial court's judgment reversed, he said. The judges will read written arguments before the court session, he added, and may interrupt the attorneys’ arguments with questions.

Boys State is sponsored by the American Legion, and Girls State is sponsored by the American Legion Auxiliary. They are designed to teach the fundamentals of citizenship, government and politics to the brightest high school juniors in the state. Participants learn first-hand the inner workings of the three branches of state government – the executive, the legislative and the judicial.

The upcoming sessions will be the fourth consecutive appearances of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, at Boys and Girls State. The Court convenes regularly in Kansas City. During the past 17 years, however, the court also has held sessions in Chillicothe, Clinton, Columbia, Fulton, Gallatin, Huntsville, Independence, Jefferson City, Kirksville, Lexington, Liberty, Linneus, Macon, Marshall, Maryville, Moberly, Nevada, Platte City, Richmond, Saint Joseph, Savannah, Trenton, Tuscumbia and Warrensburg.

"It is important for the court to convene oral arguments outside of Kansas City," Newton said. "This gives individuals an opportunity to observe a part of the judicial system they normally do not see. We hope those attending will gain a better understanding of the Court's function."

