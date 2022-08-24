Pancreatic Cancer Patients Will Now Have Remote Access to Precision Nutrition Trial Through New Partnership
xCures and Vault Health integration creates a decentralized platform to benefit pancreatic cancer research and facilitate enrollment in Faeth’s NEAAR-001 study
By enabling remote access to the NEAAR-001 study, a wider subset of patients can enroll in our trial without having to leave home, regardless of where they’re based”OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- xCures, Inc. is proud to partner with Vault Health, a decentralized research and workforce screening company, to facilitate the enrollment of pancreatic cancer patients in Faeth Therapeutics’ NEAAR-001 research study. NEAAR-001 is a clinical trial of a precision nutrition-based diet that restricts specific amino acids that preclinical studies suggest are necessary for cancer growth. The study involves patients with recently diagnosed metastatic pancreatic adenocarcinoma who are scheduled to receive chemotherapy treatment with gemcitabine and abraxane.
— Anand Parikh - Faeth co-founder and CEO
Vault Health's decentralized research capabilities will allow Faeth to extend the NEAAR clinical trial beyond physical clinical trial sites to patients living across the country. By combining xCures’ records collection, virtual screening, eConsent and data structuring technology with Vault Health's state-of-the-art suite of patient-centric clinical research services, including telemedicine, remote sample collection, and logistics, the NEAAR-001 protocol can be delivered directly to patients in the convenience of their homes.
"We are thrilled to partner with Vault Health and Faeth Therapeutics to help recently diagnosed pancreatic cancer patients access the NEAAR-001 study as a patient-centric and decentralized clinical trial," said Mika Newton, CEO of xCures. "Importantly, our combined efforts will enable cancer patients from diverse populations and socioeconomic backgrounds to participate in research."
“We are excited to bring our patient-first philosophy to simplify the journey and offer clinical research as a care option to pancreatic cancer patients,” said Alexander Pastuszak, MD, PhD, President of Clinical Care and Chief Medical & Scientific Officer, Vault Health. “Together with xCures and Faeth Therapeutics, we are looking forward to rapidly recruiting and enrolling patients where they are, reducing recruitment timelines and costs, and increasing patient engagement.”
"Faeth is dedicated to curing every cancer for every patient, and this partnership with Vault Health and xCures will make it easier for many more people with metastatic pancreatic cancer to access our precision nutrition intervention," said Faeth co-founder and CEO Anand Parikh. "Faeth would like to offer access to our clinical trials to a wider subset of patients, and by enabling remote access to the NEAAR-001 study, they can enroll in our trial without having to leave home, regardless of where they’re based."
About xCures
xCures Inc. operates an AI-assisted platform that connects cancer patients and physicians with optimal investigational or approved therapies. The platform's portals, xINFORM for patients, and xDECIDE for providers, show scientific and medical rationales for the options provided and a clear picture of a patient's medical records and history. The platform prospectively generates real-world evidence for clinical studies and decentralized trials. For more information, contact info@xcures.com or visit www.xcures.com.
About Vault
Vault is at the forefront of simplifying the execution of decentralized and hybrid clinical trials and providing the highest quality patient experience, supported by state-of-the-art technology and virtual care. Vault's mission is to accelerate better health outcomes through faster diagnosis, innovative clinical research and digital-first care delivery. Vault works with more than 3,000 world-class customers - including corporate, public health, education, pharma and biotech - to deliver care to their populations. Learn more: https://www.vaulthealth.com/
About Faeth
Faeth Therapeutics is a cancer metabolism company developing clinically-tested nutrition control, therapeutics, and digital tools for the treatment of cancer. Founded in 2019 by leading researchers in Europe and the United States and backed by leading investors, the company is pioneering its work in cancer metabolism to support a radically new way to treat cancer. Faeth's research, published in peer-reviewed scientific journals, shows that tailoring the right diet to the cancer patient can significantly impact the efficacy of clinically tested therapeutics for cancer. Feed the fight. For further information: www.faeththerapeutics.com
