Uplift Education Continues to Prepare Students for Success

Uplift students were engaged and accelerating their learning in their first year back in the classroom.

Uplift Education has a network of 45 primary, middle, and high schools.

Uplift Gradus, a PreK through 5th grade school in DeSoto, improved to an impressive A rating.

The Largest Charter School Network in D/FW Achieves “B” Rating from TEA

We know that our students can achieve at high levels, and we do that by ensuring that we are providing the most robust and engaging curriculum that builds critical and rounded thinkers.”
— Remy Washington, Uplift Education President
DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Texas Education Agency released the 2021-22 accountability ratings and Uplift Education charter school network, the largest charter network in Dallas/Fort Worth, earned a B (86) grade. The network of 45 primary, middle, and high schools’ credit strong gains network-wide this past year in reading, especially in primary school, for keeping their overall rating the same as their pre-COVID rating (2019).

“We are grateful for the hard work that each Uplift school campus put into ensuring that students were engaged and accelerating their learning in their first year back in the classroom. We know that our students can achieve at high levels, and we do that by ensuring that we are providing the most robust and engaging curriculum that builds critical and rounded thinkers,” said Remy Washington, Uplift Education President.
The network saw 70% of its schools earn either an A or B rating and half of its schools improve their rating over their 2019 grade. The newest school in the network, Uplift Crescendo in Fort Worth, received an A rating for their first-ever rating.

Uplift North Hills in Irving earned A ratings for all three of its schools – primary, middle, and high. Uplift North Hills has been ranked among the top high schools in the nation by U.S. News and World Report for many years. The K-12 school is an International Baccalaureate® authorized school for all grades and serves as an example of how consistent delivery of the IB® program and adherence to its philosophy results in success for the entire K-12.

Uplift Gradus, a PreK through 5th grade school in DeSoto, had impressive gains and improved to an A rating. “We are beyond proud of the academic and social-emotional growth our students have shown over the past two years,” said Chermanda Frazier, Academic Director for the school. “Our teachers, staff, and families have a true commitment to excellence and understand that it takes a village to show students daily that their potential is limitless.”

Another bright star for the network was Uplift Meridian, which improved to a B rating. “We know that the key to Uplift Meridian’s success has been our 3R Model (Rebuilding, Revitalizing, and Restoring),” said school Director Ebony Roberts. “We incorporated the REBUILDING of a solid foundation while REVITALIZING our students’ and family’s experiences, and then worked on RESTORING relationships to push total student growth.”

The network also credits its achievements to a team of dedicated teachers, leaders, and support staff along with the heavy involvement from parents and the community.

Uplift Education
Uplift Education is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to changing the lives of teachers, families, and, most importantly, students. With a network of 45 college-preparatory public charter schools in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, Uplift offers students of any background the powerful chance to study within a multidisciplinary curriculum and prepare for the college career they deserve. Uplift is the largest International Baccalaureate district in Texas and the #2 IB district in the nation because of the number of holistic extracurricular and educational programs. The incredible educators in the Uplift network guide and teach over 21,000 students in Pre-K- 12th grades, with the majority being low-income and minority students who will be the first in their family to attend college. For more information, Uplift's mission and their blind lottery selection system, visit uplifteducation.org or facebook.com/uplifteducation.

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.