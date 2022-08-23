Free Webinar on Liquor-by-the-drink Tax August 30

NASHVILLE - Join the Department of Revenue on August 30 at 9 am Central time for a free webinar to discuss liquor-by-the-drink tax.

Participants will learn about registration, price schedules, filing and payment, inventory deductions and exemptions, record keeping requirements, and more. Register for the August 30 webinar here.

The August 30 webinar is part of a webinar series the department offers each month. More information is available on our website here.

