SUPERIOR PLANT RENTALS, LLC ANNOUNCES NEW LOCATION AND HIRES IN ROCK HILL, SOUTH CAROLINA
SPR Continues to Expand its U.S. Footprint with a New East Coast Rental Facility and Distribution Center
The opening of SPR’s new office and warehouse in Rock Hill is an important step closer to our vision of becoming the preeminent global specialty tool and equipment provider.”WEBSTER, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Superior Plant Rentals is pleased to announce a new location and two new hires in Rock Hill, South Carolina. This announcement comes shortly after SPR’s recent acquisition of Aggressive Equipment Company, an industry leader in engineering durable pipe cutters and attachments founded in 2002. Aggressive has had a location in Rock Hill for many years. By leveraging Aggressive’s existing presence, SPR is expanding its U.S. footprint, broadening capabilities, and increasing its long-term growth potential in the industry.
— Eric Dunkerson, President and COO
SPR already has 10 locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. “The opening of SPR’s new office and warehouse in Rock Hill is an important step closer to our vision of becoming the preeminent global specialty tool and equipment provider.” says Eric Dunkerson, President and COO of SPR. The new location includes approximately 15,000 square feet of office and warehouse space. This location will serve as SPR’s east coast distribution center and provide sales and rentals of its entire line of products including the Aggressive clamshell and SPR’s current OEM offerings.
The Rock Hill distribution center provides maximum efficiency, helping SPR with cost savings for processing, storage, and distribution of products across the globe. It will also help improve SPR’s commitment to developing a nationwide footprint to enhance logistics and cost. As a result, SPR customers can expect reduced delivery times and better overall service.
Two key hires were made in order to support the new east coast location. Ashley Campbell has joined the SPR team as the U.S. Production Manager. Ashley has over 25 years of machining experience with expertise in split frames, milling machines, and flange facers. He spent 21 of those years with Aggressive, having been with the company since the beginning through several ownership changes. Ashley oversaw the rental business at Aggressive from 2018 to 2022.
Jason Dastolfo joined the SPR team as the East Coast Operations Manager. Jason has over 20 years of experience, including 12 years of field experience working shutdowns, outages, and turnarounds all over the U.S. He has extensive knowledge with field machining, hydraulic bolting & tensioning, weld isolation and testing, and has most recently been managing an equipment center performing maintenance and repairs on field machining equipment, Aggressive split frames, hydraulic bolting tools, and isolation plugs.
With Ashley and Jason’s extensive experience, they are a valuable addition to the team and will help propel SPR’s growth goals and long-term presence in the industry.
About SPR: With 11 locations across the US and Canada, Superior (SPR) sells and rents specialty tools and equipment for the Oil and Gas, Mining, Heavy Construction, Shipbuilding, Aerospace, and Power Generation industries. The company’s mission is to provide value-added engineering, training, and operational support with an innovative approach and a user mindset. The company aims to become the leading global specialty tool and equipment provider with a strong focus on safety, efficiency, and cost-effectiveness. For more information about SPR, visit their website at www.sprtool.com.
