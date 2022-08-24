Tutulist Gives Dancewear an Encore
Tutulist, a Specialty Online Platform for Dancewear, is Launching a New Service in Time for National Secondhand DaySALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, UNITED STATES, August 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tutulist, the first online marketplace for gently-used dancewear, is proud to announce the launch of its new service, Tutulist D2D (Dancer to Dancer). This exciting feature enables users to list their own products and set their prices on the Tutulist platform, making it easier for dancers to buy and sell.
Tutulist first launched in February, 2022 as an online marketplace for gently-used dancewear, and has been curating, buying, and selling to and from students and professional dancers alike. The company has grown its supply from buying dancewear directly from its users through its Encore Envelope service or buying on the spot at dance studios, professional ballet companies, and college pickups. With the launch of Tutulist’s new D2D feature, users now have an additional option when cleaning out their dance drawer. They can sell the items themselves through the D2D service for a higher margin, or sell to Tutulist by requesting an Encore Envelope.
With monthly growth averaging over 230%, Tutulist serves the dance community in two key ways: by making dancewear more affordable and accessible to dancers, and making dancewear more sustainable by reducing waste. Tutulist strongly believes there should be no stigma associated with thrifted dancewear, and is committed to promoting the benefits of upcycling dancewear.
“Our mission is to connect dancers through dancewear, encourage a more sustainable dancewear industry, and create a welcoming and inclusive space for all dancers. Dance is such an expressive art, and we want to make it easier for dancers’ attire to be an extension of their style through improved access to products at a lower price,” said Sara Grayce Judd, founder of Tutulist, “The truth is the majority of dancewear we see is still in great or like-new condition. There is no reason these items should not see a second act. There has never been an organized nor centralized way to access gently-used dancewear, so we decided to change that.”
Tutulist is bringing technology to dance and will continue to develop features and solutions to increase efficiencies to all aspects of the art form.
About Tutulist:
Tutulist is the leading online platform to buy and sell new and gently-used dancewear. The firm was established in 2022 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Learn more about the company at www.tutulist.com, or follow on Instagram.
Tali Farrer Vorkink
Tutulist
media@tutulist.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Other