Bank al Etihad Becomes First Bank to Sign Agreement with CRIF ITS Jordan to Promote Sustainable Finance

AMMAN, JORDAN, August 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bank al Etihad recently signed an agreement with CRIF ITS Jordan, a subsidiary of the CRIF group. The agreement will provide Bank al Etihad and its SMEs and corporate clients access to Synesgy, a digital platform that scores companies based on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria.

The agreement aligns with Bank al Etihad’s strategy to promote sustainable finance, support credit policies, commercial green financing strategies, supply chain selection, risk management, and funding for SMEs and corporates. The bank’s motivation to take this approach stems from its commitment to supporting the local community to overcome challenges ranging from climate change to social and environmental issues.

The CEO of Bank al Etihad, HE Nadia Alsaeed, and the Jordan Market Lead at CRIF ITS Jordan, Mrs Areej Obeidat, signed the agreement, where HE Mrs Nadia Alsaeed said: “At Bank al Etihad, we consider our partnership with CRIF ITS Jordan a pioneering step that will encourage our clients to strive towards adhering to ESG measures in an easy and cost-efficient way, which will help them keep pace with global trends and improve their chances of receiving funding and investment. I am very proud that we are the first Jordanian institution to use this platform”.

The underlying methodology of the criteria is based on international sustainability standards set by the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI), the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC), the Carbon Disclosure Project, and the taxonomy guidelines.

Regarding the partnership, Mrs Areej Obeidat said: “Signing this agreement with Bank al Etihad comes in line with national efforts towards a green financing strategy. Adopting CRIF’s Synesgy platform will help Bank al Etihad create value through sustainable finance”.

Sustainable finance, which describes financing and investment decisions considering ESG issues, has gained much traction in recent years. More and more companies worldwide are looking for solutions to support them in adhering to the pillars of sustainability, which have now become more critical than ever. This is no surprise, as companies that embrace ESG factors in their decision-making perform better and lead longer-term investments than those that do not.



About Bank al Etihad

Bank al Etihad is a Jordanian banking and financial institution that has been operating for 41 years. We are proud that human and family values are at the heart of our culture and we put the satisfaction of our customers - individuals, entrepreneurs, companies and women - at the forefront of our priorities.

The bank strives to be the leading digital bank in Jordan, so it prioritizes technology, entrepreneurship and innovation as the key principles of our path towards growth. The bank believes that empowering its community can only be achieved by investing in digital transformation. Through this, clients can access products and services and control their money wherever they are and at any time.

Bank al Etihad offers a growing network of 53 branches and 125 ATMs that are spread across the Kingdom. The bank also owns a central exchange unit, a financial brokerage company (Al-Etihad Brokerage), and a financial leasing company (Al-Etihad Financial Leasing). It is a member and a strategic partner of the Board of Directors of the National Bank in Palestine. It also owns 36% of the shares in Safwa Islamic Bank.